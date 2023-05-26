Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Clarinda residents can get rid of that unwanted mess left over from their spring cleaning by participating in the annual Citywide Cleanup Days.

The community beautification event will be held June 1-3 west of the City Maintenance Shed located on the grounds of Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field.

Items will be collected from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 1-2, and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3. Residents of Clarinda will be able to drop off eligible items at the collection site.

Volunteers with NSK-AKS Precision Ball Company in Clarinda will also be providing curbside collection of items on June 1 and June 2. People may call Clarinda City Hall at 712-542-2136 to be added to the collection route.

Over the years, televisions and computer monitors have been among the most popular items collected during the event. In 2021, a total of 12,200 pounds of TVs and computer monitors were collected.

Other items Clarinda residents will be able to dispose of during the Citywide Cleanup Days include furniture, appliances and other electronic equipment. However, the collection site will not accept such items as yard waste, fluorescent lights, household batteries, oil, cleaning chemicals, tires, paint and pesticides or herbicides.