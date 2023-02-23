A new animal protection control ordinance featuring a leash law was adopted Feb. 22 by the Clarinda City Council.

The ordinance requires an animal to be confined within an enclosure when on the property of the owner or custodian, or controlled by some type of leash, if not under the physical control of the owner or custodian, when outside.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the ordinance would go into effect after its official publication. He said that is expected to be on March 1.

Efforts to pass an ordinance that better defined "at large" animals and set conditions when pets would be required to be on a leash started Dec. 14, 2022. However, the initial ordinance was rejected Jan. 11 after local residents asked for stricter regulations due to some recent incidents in Clarinda where dogs had bitten and injured people.

Therefore, the stricter animal protection control ordinance adopted Wednesday was first presented to the city council on Jan. 25. The first reading of the ordinance was approved that night and a second reading of the ordinance was approved by the council on Feb. 8.

Dave Koets of Clarinda spoke to the council Feb. 8 and said he believed the ordinance was too restrictive for responsible dog owners. He also encouraged the city council to set a time and location where dogs could run and play without the use of a leash.

Koets also attended the city council meeting Wednesday and restated his request to create an area and time when dogs could be off their leash. Koets said he takes his dogs for a sunrise walk behind the baseball stadium at Clarinda City Park and rarely encounters other people in the area at that time.

"It wouldn't be that big of a deal to have an open walk out there. It would just be one section of the trail. All it would take is a couple of signs to let people know it's there," Koets said.

In addition, Koets said he also looked around the community for another piece of city property that could be used to walk dogs without a leash. He suggested a piece of property near the Public Works Department building, if it was not too close to the airport.

Koets concluded his comments by asking the council to consider the difference between having a dog under control even when not on a leash to being at large.

Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said he and the five members of the city council are all pet owners. As a result, he said the new ordinance would affect each of them as well as the rest of the pet owners in the city.

"It is not something that we take lightly. I, personally, believe, although it can be an inconvenience to the individuals in this community at some time, I would rather have a conversation with an individual that I inconvenienced for a short amount of time rather than have a conversation with an individual where I have to explain to them why or how something happened to their family member that we could have tried to prevent," Hill said.

Council member Austin Ascherl said passage of the ordinance did not eliminate the possibility of creating a dog park in the future.

Council member Jeff McCall said after Koets left the Feb. 8 meeting, some discussions about a dog park were held as part of council communications. Those communications are held at the end of the meeting.

"I would like to take this time to actually thank everybody who came forward with their suggestions for this," McCall said. "We can never please everybody, but it is nice to hear from people, whatever side they were on. I want you to know we do listen to you before we make our decisions."

Earlier in the meeting, the ccouncil approved a change order reducing the amount owed to Omni Engineering for the Glenn Miller Avenue improvements by $30,610.45. McClarnon said the reduction consisted of less concrete being needed than originally estimated and $25,000 in penalties assed against the project since it was not finished on time.

An engineering services agreement with Snyder & Associates was also approved during the meeting. The firm will be updating the Airport Layout Plan for Clarinda Municipal Airport - Schenck Field.

McClarnon said the plan is to be updated every 10 years, but 12 years have actually passed since the last update.

The council also accepted the Engineer's Statement of Completion for the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

"Basically, what it is saying is you guys are accepting that the project is complete now. With that acceptance, then the engineers can go ahead and do the rest of the paperwork to finish the SRF loan that we got for the plant," McClarnon said.

A final pay request in the amount of $10,000.67 for the facility was then approved for Building Crafts, Inc.

In other business Wednesday, Amy McQueen presented an overview of the school bond election to be held March 7 for the Clarinda Community School District. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Clarinda and New Market on the day of the election.

The city council also approved a request from Pam Williams to block off a portion of Sixth and East Grant streets for the Clarinda All-School Reunion to be held over Labor Day Weekend in September. The streets will be blocked on Friday and Saturday evening.

Permission was given by the council for Clarinda Regional Health Center to hold a 5K Glow Run starting at 7:30 p.m. May 11. However, approval is also needed from the Iowa Department of Transportation for the event since runners will be crossing Highway 2 near the hospital.