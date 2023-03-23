The City of Clarinda has reached an agreement to acquire approximately 21 acres of land for the development of a new business park in the community.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon announced the details of the agreement March 22 during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council held at the Clarinda Fire Station. The land is being purchased at a price of $320,000 from Wendell and Mia Woldruff.

Located at the south end of Clarinda, the new business park will be accessible from South 14th Street near Smith Vending. The business park will extend south and west toward Highway 71.

"We did have a couple of closed sessions to talk about land for a new business park," McClarnon said. "We do have all the agreements in place. We have the rights of first refusal in place at this time."

Although a price of $320,000 was agreed on for the purchase of the property, McClarnon said the Wolfdruffs requested the payment be split into two parts. The first part of the payment would be $175,000 paid by the city upfront and then the remaining $145,000 would be paid over a period of six years with 6% interest.

"So, by doing that deal, the $145,000 will be considered debt for the City of Clarinda. In order for the city to enter into debt, we have to go through an attorney in Des Moines to write up the paperwork and resolutions. We do have to hold a public hearing so the general public has the right to voice their opinion for us going into debt," McClarnon said.

McClarnon said the process is very similar to the steps taken when the city issues General Obligation bonds.

The City Council scheduled the public hearing for its next meeting at 5 p.m. April 12.

"The general public, if they want to voice their concerns or support, either one, they can do it at that time," McClarnon said.

Following the public hearing, the council can then make its final decision regarding closing on the purchase of the property.

Even if the property is acquired for the development of a business park, McClarnon said the 21 acres of land would not initially be surveyed or subdivided like the Allen Davison Business Park was.

"With this parcel of land, we want to take it so if somebody wants, say three acres, then at that time we'll do the survey for that. I do know that at the Allen Davison Business Park we did all the surveys beforehand and then we did a lot of subdividing after the fact. With this one, we're going to wait until someone is ready to sign on the dotted line," McClarnon said.