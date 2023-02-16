For the same cost as ordering a pizza once a month, residents of the Clarinda Community School District are being asked to invest in the future educational needs of local students.

Voters in the school district will be going to the polls on Tuesday, March 7, to cast their ballots in a bond referendum. They will be asked to vote yes or no on two questions that would help fund improvements to the facilities and learning environment of the district.

"Clarinda is the lowest school in the area for taxes collected. That has been great for our community, but what that has cost us is we have not been able to keep up with some things that now need to be upgraded," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said. "It's time to make that step and get things back to where they need to be."

The first question on the ballot would authorize the district to issue General Obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14 million. In order for the bond issue to pass, a 60% approval rate of the voters participating in the election is required.

The second question on the ballot would establish a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL) in the district. Passage of the VPPEL would require the support of 50% of the voters participating in the election.

Members of the public may learn more about the election and the needs of the school district by attending the open houses scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20-21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at both the middle/high school and elementary school buildings. People will be able to tour the buildings as part of the open houses.

Amy McQueen, executive director of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation, will present an overview of the election to the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at Clarinda City Hall.

Privia said the district Board of Directors started the process to request a bond issue at least twice in the last eight years. Since those efforts did not come to fruition, this time the board hired SiteLogiQ in June of 2022 to conduct an assessment of the existing facilities in the district.

Officials with SiteLogiQ then worked with the school board on developing a plan to address the issues identified in the study. A community task force was created to examine the condition of the facilities and a survey was completed to identify what the public considered the priorities the school board should address.

Input was also received from the staff and administration on their needs. This information was then presented to the Board of Directors to review and determine what financially reasonable steps could be taken to improve the condition of the district now and for the future.

"The board has taken all that information and whittled it down to what really needs to be done. When we started, there was $60 million in projects we could do. They got that down to $27.1 million, which is the maximum we can bond for based on our debt ceiling," Privia said.

As a result, a three-pronged approach was devised by the school district to finance the needed improvements. Along with the election on the issuance of the $14 million in GO bonds and establishing the VPPEL, the school district has already committed $9,817,000 in Secure an Advanced Vision of Education revenue to the overall improvement project.

Formerly known as the statewide school infrastructure sales and service tax, these sales tax proceeds do not impact taxpayer debt. Clarinda is authorized to collect SAVE revenue until 2051.

Improvements that will be funded with SAVE dollars at both the PK-6 and middle/high school buildings are new interior doors with Americans with Disability Act hardware; upgrades to the electrical distribution system; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades.

"We need to have good infrastructure and that includes our HVAC system, "Privia said. "We need our classrooms to be comfortable for students. In the spring we don't want them to be hot and in the winter we don't want them to be cold. We need to heat and cool our buildings efficiently. This will also lower our electricity and gas costs."

Projects at the middle/high school to be paid for with SAVE dollars include renovations to the auditorium and media center as well as expanded parking.

Projects at the PK-6 building include asbestos abatement. The student drop-off and pick-up areas will also be reconfigured to separate buses and cars.

Meanwhile, the VPPEL would be collected annually for 10 years and provide approximately $4 million in funding. Privia said many schools already have the VPPEL in place to finance ongoing facility needs.

Passage of the VPPEL would allow the district to renovate the Career and Technical Education Building at the middle/high school building. At the PK-6 building, the levy would enable the creation of secure entries at school and allow for the construction of a new bus barn.

"The GO bonds are used for projects that are just too big for SAVE or VPPEL. That is kind of where we're at right now. Clarinda has not had a bond issue since 1997, and once those bonds were paid off, the taxes went right back down," Privia said.

The passage of the bond issue would allow for the construction of new classrooms at the 7-12 building. Renovations to the science rooms and Family Consumer Sciences room as well as restroom upgrades are also planned at the building.

"By adding rooms to the high school we'll be making the front of the building a lot more inviting to students and visitors," Privia said. "We want them to say, 'I want to go in there and see what they're all about.'"

Improvements to the PK-6 building would include turning the office and administrative space on the east side of the building into classrooms. A new Early Childhood Center would also be built at the location.

Should both questions on the March 7 ballot pass, the owner of a $100,000 home in the Clarinda Community School District would see their property taxes increase $201 per year or $16.77 per month.

"So it would cost about the same as one gas station pizza per month to make this happen," Privia said.

In 2021, Privia said the average assessed value of one acre of agricultural land in Page County was $1,101. Therefore, the passage of both questions would mean an annual tax increase of $4.08 per acre or 34 cents per month.

"There are no extras in this plan. This is what we need right now. This is just, basically, to get us back up on par. Once we get there, then we can look at ways to enhance our facilities," Privia said.