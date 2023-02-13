Technology purchases totaling more than $340,000 for the 2023-2024 school year were approved by the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors during its meeting Feb. 7 at the McKinley Central Office.

Included in the purchases were 160 new iPads and cases for use by students in first and fifth grades in the district. An added 25 iPads and cases were also purchased to serves as spares for those students.

Meanwhile, 90 more iPads and cases were purchased for ninth grade students in Clarinda. An additional 25 iPads and cases were also purchased for the ninth grade students. The cases for the iPads were purchased from LightBox Systems at a cost of $13,052.50 rather than from Apple Inc.

“The cases for ninth grade, we found a different vendor and were able to save over $15 per case,” Technology Coordinator Connie Sunderman said.

As for staff members, 55 new Macbook Air computers were included in the technology purchases.

Also included in the purchase was an estimated $75,000 in software. Part of that software included mobile device management software from JAMF totaling $16,704.

The software also included a purchase of a three-year contract with Securly to provide student content filtering and alerting services. The cost of the contract was $31,613.50.

“We can pay that over three years or all at once, whichever we decide to do,” Sunderman said.

A final part of the technology purchase was a network contract with Midwest Data of Iowa. The cost of the one-year contract was $85,680 and offers on-site information technology services.

“They come four day a week, six hours a day,” Sunderman said.

The cost of those technology purchases totaled $346,443.25. The equipment purchased from Apple Inc. cost $172,710.75 and the remaining purchases totaled $173,732.50.

In order to finance the equipment purchased from Apple Inc., the board approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with the company. The schedule of payments in that agreement called for three annual payments of $57,570.25 with 0% interest. However, since the market rate of interest is 1.50%, the equipment was discounted to $169,356.65 to meet those payment amounts.

In other business Wednesday, the board approved a budget guarantee resolution stating its intent to levy property taxes for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 for the regular program budget if the budget guarantee is needed.

The board also approved a proposal to restructure the Clarinda High School track and field coaching staff presented by Activities Director Jake Lord. The plan called to move from having separate head coaches for the boys’ and girls’ programs to having one coed head coach.

There would then be five paid assistant coaches, including two head assistants, compared to the two paid assistants currently on the staff. Under this structure, the three volunteer assistants would be compensated for their services, but there would be no additional cost to the district.

The assistant coaches would be assigned to work on specific events with all the athletes in the program regardless of gender. Clarinda will also move toward a coed scheduling format so all of the coaches and athletes are attending the same meets.

A trip to St. Louis on March 7 for six students in the Spanish class at Clarinda High School was also approved. The students will attend a Spanish play.