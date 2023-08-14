A buyer has been found for the former Shopko building in Clarinda.

During its meeting Aug. 9, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors voted 4-0 to approve the sale of the building to the Clarinda Carnegie Museum. Director Trish Bergren abstained from the vote since she serves as the Executive Director of the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum.

Prior to approving the sale, the board held a public hearing on the proposal. No oral or written objections were received during the public hearing. Therefore, the building was sold for a price of $421,000.

The former Shopko store in Clarinda closed in April of 2019. The building was then purchased by the school district in the spring of 2020.

Initially, the school district intended to convert the building into the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center. The center was to house new technology and career education programs to be offered by the school district.

“I believe the district bought the building for $400,000 a few years back. We heard from our listening sessions (on the March bond issue) that the community would like to see it sold,” Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said after the meeting.

Privia said the items owned by the school district being stored at the building will be sorted and sold during an upcoming silent auction on Aug. 19. The items include tables, chairs, desks, weights and other materials.

Members of the public will be able to view the materials included in the silent auction from 8 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 16 and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the former Shopko building.

“They’re going to put things in lots and let people do a silent bid where they fill out a form on how much they’re willing to pay,” Privia said. “We’ll pull out those forms, see who got it and then we’ll call them to come and pick up the stuff. Everybody’s going to get a fair shot at the materials that are in there.”

Any items not kept by the school district or sold during the auction will then be disposed of.

Also Wednesday, the board approved continuing a sharing agreement with the Stanton Community School District for a school business official. The Fiscal Year 2024 consortium agreement with Glenwood was also approved.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of five employees for the 2023-2024 school year. Those hired were Logan Henry, junior class sponsor; Daiton Martin, ninth grade volleyball coach; Jacob Privia, girls’ assistant basketball coach; Emily Wood, assistant volleyball coach upon receipt of suitable licensure; and Miranda Wilson, student council advisor.

In addition, Chad Blank and Zach Goering were approved to serve as volunteer coaches for the Clarinda High School football program.

The board also accepted the resignation of Macy Strickland as girls’ assistant volleyball coach. The resignation was effective immediately.

Handbooks for the Clarinda Preschool program were also approved during the meeting. Farm to Table supporters also donated the beef needed by the family and consumer science program at Clarinda High School for the culinary arts classes to be offered during the 2023-2024 school year.

The board also approved a request for the Parent Teacher Association in Clarinda to hold a fundraiser.

Approval was also given to the first reading of a series of Iowa Association of School Boards policy primers.