Clarinda celebrated Arbor Day April 28 by further enhancing the overall appearance and vitality of Charles Hockenbery Memorial Park.

A new red oak was planted at the park, located at the corner of 14th and East Clark streets, by five members of the Brokaw FFA Chapter at Clarinda High School. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill also attended the ceremony and read a proclamation asking the community to join the Arbor Day celebration.

“This will further enhance the future vision we have for the role of the park in the community,” Charley Stevens, who serves on the Clarinda Trees Forever Committee and the Clarinda Tree Board, said. “We need trees everywhere in Clarinda. It just beautifies the community and gives our community a sense of direction with the planting of more trees. We just hope everyone can get involved and plant more trees.”

This was the second straight year the Arbor Day program was held at Hockenberry Park. With the addition of the red oak this year, Clarinda Parks and Recreation Director Carson Riedel said a total of eight trees have been added to the park.

Riedel said several homes surround the park, so trees are being used to help provide a buffer between those homes and the park. The trees will reduce the amount of noise coming from the park when it is in use.

A red oak was selected for planting this year to provide needed shade in the northwest portion of the park. Brokaw FFA members who assisted with planting the tree were Phoebe Garrett, Brooklyn Harris, Adam Johnson, Ally Johnson and Dalton Wright.

“I think the Arbor Day program was really rewarding for everyone involved,” Garrett said. “It’s really exciting to be able to plant a tree and give back to the community a little bit.”

Before the event, Garrett said the Brokaw FFA members researched the history of Arbor Day and the proper process for planting a tree. Garrett said she found the information valuable and believed it was something she could draw on in the future if she decided to plant another tree.

Clarinda has historically been recognized as a Tree City USA member for its dedication to planting trees in the community. Riedel said Clarinda is very deserving of the honor and may be approaching arboretum status with the wide variety of trees that can be found in the city.

“It’s always a well shaded community in the summer. It’s a really pretty to look at if you go around the town,” Riedel said.

Garrett agreed the beauty of the trees helps attract visitors to Clarinda during the year.

“It makes our town so much prettier when we have more trees. It gives us some more character,” Garrett said.

Next year, Riedel said the Arbor Day program will likely be used to help address needs at Kiwanis Park. Riedel said approximately six trees have been removed from the park in recent years.

“We’re always really excited to have the opportunity to plant more trees. With the insect kill that we’ve had over the last few years, we’ve had to take out some trees in our parks. So this is a great way we just keep revitalizing the parks with new trees,” Riedel said.

In 2025, Riedel said he hopes to use Landers Park as the host of the Arbor Day program.