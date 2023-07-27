A celebration was held at the Methodist church at the west edge of Clarinda Sunday, July 2, as the congregation converted from United Methodist to Global Methodist.

With the change, the church teachings will align more closely with the Bible. The congregation will also own its own building and be able to keep more money locally for missions. This change was precipitated by years of the United Methodist leadership disregarding parts of their own Book of Discipline.

The Clarinda congregation joined the growing number of Iowa churches disaffiliating from United Methodist. At latest count, more than 83 churches in Iowa and 6,000 worldwide, which equates to one-fifth of the UMC, have chosen to separate over this issue.

“This issue has been brewing for the last 50 years and our congregation has had discussions over the last two years with two specific meetings months before the vote was taken by the congregation,” Pastor Andy Rubenking said.

During the July 2 event, the traditional and praise services were combined and a potluck held, concluding with cake and ice cream. Members signed document to become charter members of the new Clarinda Global Methodist Church. A community food pantry continues to be held there each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and backpacks of school supplies will be given out Aug. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Little change will be noticed in the worship, as Rubenking continues as minister. Service times are at 9 a.m. for the traditional service, 10 a.m. for coffee and cookies, and 10:30 a.m. for a praise service. Bible studies are offered Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with the pastor and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Pam Anderson.

During the summer, the church also holds family fun nights. The next family fun night will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, starting with a potluck meal at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.

The church, located at 923 W. State St. in Clarinda, has the same phone number: 712-542-3719. The new email address for the church is clarindamethodistchurch!@gmail.com.

Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Rubenking may be contacted at any time at 712-621-4260. He is happy to visit with anyone about this change and its implications.

“We are now looking forward to ministry without the distraction of that political debate as we have found a home where the focus is on reaching people with the truth of the gospel and making disciples for Jesus Christ,” Rubenking said.