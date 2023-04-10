A public survey conducted by the Clarinda Community School District is aimed at identifying the concerns residents of the district had with the special election held March 7 on the school bond referendum.

Members of the Board of Directors for the school district reviewed plans to conduct the survey with Darren Overton of SiteLogiQ during a special work session held April 3 at the McKinley Central Office. SiteLogiQ was hired in June of 2022 by the district to conduct an assessment of the existing school facilities and to help the district prepare for the special election.

The survey is expected to start April 12 and continue through May 3. All residents of the school district will receive a postcard in the mail with instructions on how to access the survey. The district will also share those instructions through its social media accounts.

An analysis of the survey results will be presented to the board in May. Then, a series of listening sessions will be held to allow the public to further voice its views on the March election.

Voters in the special election were asked to vote for or against two questions on the ballot. The first question would have authorized the district to issue General Obligation (GO) bonds in an amount not to exceed $14 million. The second question was to establish a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL) in the district.

Both questions were defeated as approximately 60% of the voters opposed each issue.

“I talked to people and the basic thing is they don’t trust us,” Director Paul Boysen said Monday during the work session. “We’re going to have to break through that barrier. The fastest way to break through that barrier is to go talk to these people. But we better know what we’re talking about because it’s a big issue. There have been some decisions made over the last few years that have really stuck in people’s craw.”

Overton agreed that building trust is necessary.

“Getting out to where the people are — the coffee shop, or meeting places, or the Kiwanis Club, or whatever,” he said. “Getting out there, sitting down with them and talking with them, and really talking about why this is important. People don’t really want to know what you’re going to do. They want to know why you’re going to do it.”

Prior to the election, Overton aided the Clarinda Community Engagement Team with its evaluation of the future facility and programming needs of the school district. The findings of the team were presented to the school board in November 2022.

Overton said he met with members of the team again on March 29 to evaluate the results of the referendum and review the comments they were hearing from the community. Attending the meeting were Mike Anderson, Dan Comer, Heidi Davis, Jen Fine, Richard Johnston, Jason Lihs, Mike McKinnon, Amy McQueen, Ann Meyer and Anne Morrison.

“I think they’re excited. I think they’re ready to continue this work,” Overton said. “I had five questions that let them talk and make some analysis of the vote in March.”

Overton said some recurring concerns that were shared with the team members indicated there was too much information presented too quickly for many residents to understand. In addition, the two questions on the ballot were confusing.

Overton said the team also found that people felt the tax numbers were difficult to understand, which raised questions about the transparency of the board. That trust factor was further impacted by last minute information provided by a group opposing the election.

Director Scott Honeyman said he was worried about the validity of the responses that may be received through a new survey. He said a survey was conducted prior to the March 7 election, but it did not indicate the strong amount of opposition the district was actually facing.

“It wasn’t close. So, the targeted audience of the pre-ballot survey gave us false data. Is that going to look different this time? Because we really want concrete data that is useful,” Honeyman said.

Overton said the new survey and listening sessions would provide all segments of the public, including the agricultural and elderly community, to weigh in on the status of the school district. In fact, one of the questions on the survey would ask if the public felt another referendum should be held in 2024; November of 2023; September of 2023; or not at all.

Based on his discussions with the Community Engagement Team, Overton said the team supported the idea of holding another bond referendum in November as part of the general election and only placing one question on the ballot.

“They talked about the board really getting out there and leading this charge. Talking about academic success also needs to be touted,” Overton said the team believed.

However, a decision on whether or not to proceed with another election, Overton said, would not be made by the board until the end of July. He said this would allow time for the results of the listening sessions to be evaluated and for the Community Engagement Team to prepare a recommendation to present to the board.

Regardless of what that recommendation is, Overton said the board must remember neither the school district, nor SiteLogiQ, is allowed to form an advocacy group to support the question on the ballot if there is another election. Instead, he said that type of promotion must come from the community.

Earlier in the work session, the board also discussed plans to use Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) revenue to make improvements to the facilities in the district. Prior to the election, the school board committed $9,817,000 in sales tax revenue to be used to meet the needs of the district.

These sales tax proceeds do not impact taxpayer debt. Clarinda is authorized to collect SAVE revenue until 2051.

The board discussed options for renovating the Career and Technical Education (CTE) shop building at Clarinda High School. Improvements to the high school Family Consumer Sciences room were also reviewed during the meeting.