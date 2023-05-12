Paula Gray has been appointed as the new city clerk/treasurer for the City of Clarinda.

Gray was appointed to the position May 10 during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council. Gray, who has worked at Clarinda City Hall for nearly nine years, will start her new duties on May 19.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon has also served as the city clerk/treasurer since the two positions were merged in April of 2007. However, during a council meeting on March 22, McClarnon suggested separating the duties and returning to two positions to help prepare the city for his eventual retirement.

After the position was posted internally and applications were received, McClarnon said Wednesday that he and Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill conducted an interview with Gray.

"We did get one very qualified applicant," McClarnon said. "She did a very good job in her interview."

A native of Clarinda, Gray started working at City Hall as a utility billing clerk. She was promoted to deputy city clerk approximately two years ago.

Following the council meeting, Gray said she looked forward to learning the responsibilities associated with her new role as city clerk/treasurer.

"I have not been taught any of the financial side, so working with that sounded very interesting to me," Gray said.

In other business Wednesday, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with issuing $9.5 million in taxable hospital revenue bonds and other related documents in order to complete the renovation project at Clarinda Regional Health Center.

CRHC Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke and Chief Accounting Officer Joni Christensen attended the council meeting. Despite delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, Nordyke said the project is now substantially completed.

"We are coming to the end of the project. So, this is the normal step in this process," Nordyke said.

During the renovation portion of the project, Nordyke said the hospital has doubled the size of its surgery department, built a new specialty clinic, expanded the Clarinda Medical Associates clinic, expanded the infusion department and added additional office space. The project also featured the construction of the new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center that opened in October of 2022.