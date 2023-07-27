Joe and Emily Akers of Clarinda have been granted two tax abatements for developments within the Clarinda City Wide Urban Revitalization District.

The two applications were approved by the Clarinda City Council during its meeting July 26 at Clarinda City Hall.

The first tax abatement was for improvements that were made at properties located at 101 though 109 N. 14th St. in Clarinda. A laundromat, A9 Laundry House; an apartment; and a personal office building have been created at the location and are now operational.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said Joe and Emily Akers applied for a five-year graduated tax abatement on the improvements.

"If you apply for a tax abatement and it's approved by the council, the first $150,000 of increased valuation is exempt from property taxes," McClarnon said. "You can choose either a two-year full exemption, so you get the whole exemption where all the taxes are waived for those two years on the incremental increase in value, or you can choose a five-year graduated amount."

The graduated tax abatement starts with 80% of the taxes on the increased value being waved the first year. The percentage of taxes waved then decreases over the five years with 20% being waved in the final year.

Joe and Emily Akers also requested a five-year graduated tax abatement for improvements made at 304 through 314 N. 21st St. in Clarinda. The couple is in the process of building a duplex at the location.

"It's a good program. It definitely does spur economic development and is a program that is very widely used here," McClarnon said.

In other business, the council approved a series of board appointments Wednesday night.

Beth Rarick was reappointed to the Board of Trustees for the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. Mary Grebert was reappointed to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board.

Three reappointments to the Clarinda Tree Board were also confirmed during the meeting. Those reappointed were Charly Stevens, Carson Riedel and Stephanie Bernal.

The council also appointed Pam Herzberg to serve on the Clarinda Board of Adjustment.