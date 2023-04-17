Clarinda has entered into a General Fund real estate installment agreement that will allow the city to acquire 21 acres of land that will be used for the development of a new business park in the community.

During its meeting April 15 at Clarinda City Hall, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing on entering into the loan agreement. No comments were received during the hearing.

Therefore, the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the loan. Under the terms of the agreement, the lease payments are not to exceed $145,000.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon announced March 22 the city had reached an agreement with Wendall and Mia Woldruff to purchase the approximately 21 acres of land to be used for the business park at a price of $320,000. The land will be accessible from South 14th Street near Smith Vending and extend south and west toward Highway 71.

The total purchase price of $320,000 will be split into two parts. An upfront payment of $175,000 will be made by the city. The remaining $145,000 will be paid over a period of six years with 6% interest.

Also Wednesday, the council set April 26 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed alley improvement project to take place in Clarinda. When Clarinda received its loan for the construction of the wastewater treatment facility, some of the funding was eligible to be diverted to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program for a future project in the city.

"The funds that will pay for this are actually part of the interest that we would pay on the sewer plant loan. We get a lower interest rate, which then pays for this project. So it's not costing the taxpayers any more money than what it already is," McClarnon said.

McClarnon said the city had $1.2 million available from the Clean Water SRF to spend on the alley project. The two alleys designated for the project are located on the east and west sides of the downtown square between Washington and Main streets.

However, current estimates have the total project coming in $50,000 over budget. As a result, McClarnon said the city may have to eliminate some alternate bids included in the project in order to keep the cost under $1.2 million.

Later in the meeting, the council also approved an initial pay request of $2,947.99 from Bluffs Paving & Utility Co. for Phase II of the recreational trail project in Clarinda. Work on this phase of the trail project is to be completed by Labor Day.