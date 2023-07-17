A proposal to remove two parking spaces near the Clarinda square was tabled July 12 by the Clarinda City Council to allow the plan to be studied in further detail.

Trevor Hayden met with the council and proposed taking out two parking spaces at 209 E. Main St. in order to improve the traffic flow for customers loading materials purchased at Easter’s True Value. Hayden said he recently purchased the parking lot located just east of Easter’s True Value. That property includes the parking spaced he proposed removing.

“So, what I’m trying to do is look from an outside point of view for Clarinda and how we can better serve our customers at Easter’s,” Hayden said.

Hayden said the parking lot has become an eyesore in recent years. However, he said there is potential to improve the appearance of the parking lot as well as enhancing its outside sales for Easter’s True Value.

By rearranging the parking lot, Hayden believes Easter’s True Value would be better able to compete with other businesses in Clarinda like Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply Company that also sell mulch and landscaping rock.

“Up at Hy-Vee and Tractor Supply, their competition, they can pull right up to their rocks and mulch and load up easily. Where at Easter’s they have to jump a curb, hop a curb, and go over a tripping hazard of the city curb that’s broken,” Hayden said.

To remedy this problem, Hayden suggested removing the two center parking spaces at 209 E. Main St. to allow customers to enter a new loading area that could be created where the former pharmacy drive-up window is located from East Main Street. Once their materials are loaded, customers could then exit the area through the alley to the south of Easter’s True Value.

“This would give the customers a clearer walking path to get to the front of the store. Then, by adding some lighting and such in the parking lot, it could make it a lot more inviting. I think it would add a lot of value just to Clarinda itself,” Hayden said.

Easter’s True Value Store Manager John Stull also attended the meeting. Stull agreed the flow of the design could benefit sales at the store.

Council member Matt Ridge said when he physically looked at the site, he believed three parking spaces would need to be removed due to the angle of the parking stalls.

Council member Kaley Neal said she is often looking for parking on East Main Street. She said it is not uncommon to have to park on the square and walk to the businesses in that area. As a result, Neal said she was reluctant to remove public parking spaces since the parking lot is now private property.

“You’re asking us to give up three public parking spots and accept your word that the back would be accessible to the public. That’s the only thing that concerns me because we don’t have control over how you utilize that,” Neal said.

However, Hayden estimated there would be between 17 and 20 parking spaces available for the public in the parking lot along with the loading area.

“We would like them to be for Easter’s, but we’re not going to, at that point, say who can park there and who can’t park there,” Hayden said. “We have all sorts of new business and growth with the laundromat, the new print shop, the workout center and even (City Hall). It seems like that parking lot out in front is always filling up. Then, we have the new apartments across the street that are going in next to the popcorn place. I just think it’s always congested right there and it feels like there’s not a whole lot of parking. So, I think this would invite more parking there.”

Council member Jeff McCall also noted the proposal falls directly in the line of the intended path of the Clarinda Community Trail. McCall said the next phase of the trail would extend from Foster Manor to the square along the sidewalk on the south side of East Main Street.

Andrew Hoppmann, who serves on the Clarinda Community Trail Committee, said people utilizing the trail would have to cross the flow of traffic where customers enter the parking lot. However, he said there are similar challenges at other locations in that phase of the trail project.

“That’s in addition to the multiple streets and the bus barn parking we’re going to have to navigate,” Hoppmann said. “So, as a walking trail committee (member), I would encourage, just like they striped the streets down there, that we maybe stripe the sidewalk in front of the parking area and the bus barn entrance. So, then, people would be able to safely navigate, both drivers and pedestrians and cyclists, knowing that there is a flow of traffic there.”

Since Mayor Craig Hill and council member Austin Ascherl were unable to attend the meeting Wednesday, McCall proposed tabling the matter. He said this would allow Ascherl and Hill to review the proposal and provide their input.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a budget transfer of $1,624,616.03 to close out Fiscal Year 2023 which ended June 30.

A pay request of $14,360.84 from Bluffs Paving and Utility Company was also approved. The pay request was for work done on the East Washington Street portion of the community trail.

In other business, the council approved the appointment of Bill Richardson to the Lied Public Library Board of Trustees.