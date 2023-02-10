Unanimous approval was given by the Clarinda City Council Feb. 8 on the second reading of a revised animal control ordinance.

As a result, the council will consider adoption of the new ordinance at its next meeting Feb. 22. The ordinance would require an animal to be confined within an enclosure when on the property of the owner or custodian, or controlled by some type of leash, if not under the physical control of the owner or custodian, when outside.

In December of 2022, the city council started efforts to pass an animal control ordinance that would better define "at large" animals and proposed creating a leash law. However, the second reading of the original ordinance was defeated Jan. 11 on a 3-2 vote when local residents asked for stricter regulations due to some recent incidents involving dog bites.

Prior to the vote Wednesday, Dave Koets of Clarinda spoke to the city council during the public comments portion of the meeting. Due to the incidents that occurred in Clarinda, Koets said he understood the need for an animal control ordinance.

However, he felt the ordinance currently before the council is too restrictive for responsible dog owners in the community.

"I do not understand why I cannot have my dog in my yard with me in the evening. When I sit in my yard, my dogs sit with me and we watch the world go by," Koets said.

During the day Koets said his dogs are in a fenced in area. So he said the dogs enjoy going to the front yard in the evening.

Koets said his dogs also enjoy an opportunity to exercise by running in an open space. He asked the council if there could be a designated area or time when animals could have that freedom and members of the public would know to avoid that location at that time because of the dogs.

"I feel we are legislating for the majority due to the irresponsibility of the minority," Koets said.

At the end of the meeting, during council communications, council member Matt Ridge said there had been discussions about two years ago regarding the development of a dog park in the city. He said the people interested in that project were tasked with finding a suitable location and to report back to the council.

"Honestly, there is something else coming up down the road that could involve a dog park, too. So, we're not done yet," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

In other business Wednesday, the council voted 4-1 to award the contract for the next phase of the city recreational trail. This phase of the trial will extend along Washington Street.

McClarnon said there were four bids received for the project. The low bid of $225,249.51 was submitted by Bluffs Paving and Utility of Crescent.

Other bidders on the project were Howrey Construction, $303,082; TK Concrete, $298,990; and A & W Enterprises, also known as Crain Construction, submitted a bid of $259,659. The engineering estimate for the project was approximately $260,000.

Council member Jeff McCall voted against awarding the contract to the Bluffs Paving and Utility. He favored awarding the contract to Crain Construction since the company is based in Clarinda and was also below the engineering estimate.

"I don't like the fact we're going with an out-of-town company when the local one wasn't that far off and was still under the engineer's estimate," McCall said.

McClarnon said the city would have to have a strong reason not to accept the low bid. He said he spoke with other city administrators who will award a contract to a local company if the bids are within 5%, but he said the difference in these bids was greater than that.

"Unfortunately, sometimes our hands are tied by being fiscally responsible for our taxpayer dollars," Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said.