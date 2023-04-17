With summer right around the corner, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a full slate of activities to close out 2023 in style.

Elaine Farwell, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, met with the Clarinda City Council April 12 to review the events the organization has planned for this year. After the review, the council approved the closing of the appropriate streets for the community events.

First up on the schedule is the Ninth Annual Cruzin' Clarinda car show and parade. Cruzin' Clarinda will be held Saturday, June 3, with a rain date set for June 10.

More than 175 motorized vehicles are anticipated to be showcased at the event. Free registration will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and the Show & Shine judging will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. The popular Cruzin' Clarinda parade will then start at 3 p.m.

The 68th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree will be held Saturday, Sept. 30. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and continue until approximately noon.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 21, the city will host the 64th Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival. The craft carnival will start at 6 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. at various locations in the city.

Wrapping up the events on Friday, Nov. 24, is the 31st Annual Kiwanis Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until approximately 8 p.m. The snow/rain date for the parade is Saturday, Nov. 25.

"I also want to thank the council and mayor for all of your support of the Chamber ... throughout the entire year," Farwell said.

Later in the meeting, the city council appointed three members to the Clarinda Board of Adjustment and one member to the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Board. Appointed to the Board of Adjustment were Mike Anderson, Ron Richardson and Todd Reed. Erick Kline was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board.

In other business, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill signed a proclamation stating Clarinda will observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. A program will be held at 1 p.m. that day at Hillside Missionary Church and 150 free tickets for the event are available at the office of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.