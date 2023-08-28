Students in the Clarinda Community School District will be able to attend sporting events and other school activities at no cost during the 2023-2024 year.

Meeting in regular session Aug. 23 at the McKinley Central Office, the Board of Directors for the school district voted to waive the student activity ticket fees for the year.

"There are quite a few schools around us that have gone this direction. The advantage were trying to take is more students coming to games," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

Clarinda students will still have identification cards and will be asked to show those cards when attending events. Privia said students in kindergarten through sixth grade must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, while students in seventh grade and older may attend events alone.

During its meeting July 12, the board voted 3-1 in favor of increasing the cost of student activity tickets by $10 to $45. Director Greg Jones voted against the increase.

President Darin Sunderman said he also had concerns about increasing the fee.

"I wish there was a way we could not put another burden on families. It's not a huge burden, but it's a charge," Sunderman said on July 12. "The students are who we want to attend our activities."

Privia said families that had already purchased student activity tickets for the year would be issued a refund by the school district.

"This is awesome for our students. It's awesome we're able to find a way to accommodate them and get more students at games," Director Scott Honeyman said.

Earlier Wednesday, District Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour reported on the various maintenance projects that were completed over the summer. He also updated the board on the status of the heat pumps at the PK-6 building.

Ridnour said as of Aug. 21 there were 16 heat pumps down, but six had the potential for being fixed in the near future by replacing a cheap part. The other 10 pumps have compressors that have locked up. Ridnour said it would be more cost effective to completely replace those units rather than just purchasing a new compressor.

"Even if parts are available, it's so expensive that you might as well replace the unit," Ridnour said.

The heat pumps provide air conditioning and heating to specific areas of the building. Although most of the heat pumps serve hallways and storage areas, Ridnour said three classrooms and the commons have also been impacted.

Ridnour said portable air conditioning units have been placed in the classrooms to keep the rooms comfortable for the students. However, he said that is not a long-term solution.

Sunderman said the repair of the heat pumps should be paid for with Secure an Advanced Vision of Education funds.

"All this discussion, to me, just reinforces that fact the heat pumps must be on the phase one project," Sunderman said. "We don't want to put this into the fate of a bond that may or may not pass."

In other business, the board approved the resignation of paraprofessional Kathi Poore. The board also approved having Andrea Mueller serves as the high school cheerleader sponsor.

The second and final reading of a series of policy primers proposed by the Iowa Association of School Boards was also approved Wednesday.