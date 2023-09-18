A 50-year lease between the City of Clarinda and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company was approved Sept. 13 by the Clarinda City Council.

Farmers Mutual Telephone Company will be utilizing the north portion of Clarinda City Hall as its new Clarinda office. Farm Bureau was previously leasing the space from the city.

Initial discussions on the lease were held Aug. 10 by the council. FMTC proposed a 50-year lease with a base rent of $1,500. That rent amount would then be increased 2% each year.

However, the council was concerned about the 2% increase in rent based on the length of the lease. Therefore, the council suggested a counter proposal where the base rent and increase percentage be reviewed by the city and FMTC every 10 years.

Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said Wednesday he, Councilmember Matt Ridge and Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon met with officials from FMTC to review the counterproposal suggested by the council on Aug. 10.

Hill said the two sides agreed to review the terms of the lease after 25 years to determine if any adjustments were needed. Hill said FMTC would also pay the installation and maintenance costs of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade need because of the equipment to be installed in the office. FMTC will also pay all utilities once the new HVAC system is installed.

"The reason they didn't want to do the 10 years that we talked about is because they are going to invest almost $1 million in equipment in here. So, they didn't want to get 10 years down the road and then not come to an agreement," McClarnon said.

McClarnon said it was agreed to review the lease after 25 years, because that is the same length as the agreements the city has with MidAmerican Energy Company and Alliant Energy.

Also Wednesday, the council met with Josh Sunderman with Sunderman Insurance regarding a sidewalk at the business, located at 115 S. 16th St. that is in need of repair. Sunderman asked the council if there was assistance available from the city for the sidewalk repairs.

In the past, the city has offered a program that would pay for half the cost of repairing a sidewalk. However, the program was not included in the city budget this year.

Sunderman said he had received an estimate to repair the damaged portion of the sidewalk as part an overall project to install a sidewalk would connect the driveway at Johnson Tire and the alley at the Clarinda Post Office.

After discussing the issue, Sunderman said he would proceed with the repair of the damaged sidewalk in the near future. He would then wait until the summer of 2024 for the rest of the project to see if the city is able to offer the sidewalk program in the new fiscal year starting July 1, 2024.

"The problem area right now, and the driveway, has to be done for our liability," Sunderman said.

In other business, the council approved a request to hold the 12th Annual Cemetery Walk Oct. 7-8 at the Clarinda Cemetery.

A pay order resulting in a credit of $6,732.61 to the city from Bluffs Paving and Utility Company for Phase 2 of the community recreation trail project was approved by the council. A separate change order from Bluffs Paving and Utility Company in the amount of $5,952.77 for the trail project was also approved Wednesday.

A pay request in the amount of $47,851.50 from United Construction Services Corp. for the Willow Street Improvement Project was approved. A final invoice from Fine and Sons Home Builders for $51,650 for the Chamber Upper Story Project was also approved.

Steve Petty was reappointed to the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Board.