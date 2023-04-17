Initial discussions have been held between the Clarinda Community School District and the City of Clarinda about the two governmental entities partnering on the hiring of a school-based resource officer.

Superintendent Jeff Privia informed the district Board of Directors April 12 that he had discussed the possibility of hiring a resource officer with Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill. A school-based resource officer is a sworn law enforcement officer, with arrest powers, who works either full or part-time in a school setting.

"I know a lot of schools are going with that around our area," Privia said.

Privia said the Clarinda Police Department is currently in the process of trying to hire two new officers. The resource officer would potentially be a third addition to the department.

"We're trying to figure out would we pay half, would they pay half? We're just in the very preliminary discussions of that to see where that could go," Privia said.

Board Vice President Scott Honeyman said he had received questions from some members of the public about a possible school resource officer.

"There are a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through, I'm guessing, but I think it's something to continue to explore," Honeyman said.

Privia said he awaiting more information from Hill. If a partnership does not work with the city, Privia said he would also be open to discussing the position with the Page County Sheriff's Department.

"It will be an ongoing conversation, I think, for the next few months," Privia said.

Board member Paul Boysen said in 1995 he was involved in setting up resources officers in some school districts east of Clarinda.

"One of the things we found was that everyone wants the program, but no one wants to pay for it. So, what you try to do is space it out so everyone gets to pay a little bit and have a little ownership," Boysen said.

Research into the role of a school-based resource officer, Boysen said, has shown they are quite effective in the areas of controlling drugs and violence within the school.

"Every school has a drug problem and a violence problem. Now, students are starting to carry guns. So, you have to be cognizant of that," Boysen said.