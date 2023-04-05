Clarinda farmer David Price was recently honored among the region’s highest-producing soybean farmers in the 2022 Asgrow National Yield Contest.

Price won the award with an impressive yield of 90.1 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG31XF2 Brand.

“It’s exciting to partner with these farmers to help them reach their full yield potential and push performance boundaries,” said Clint Chaffer, Asgrow's brand manager. “The Asgrow brand takes great pride in leading the way with exclusive genetics not found in any other brand’s seed bag, so farmers can continue to innovate for the future.”

Among 55 farmers receiving awards, 17 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2022 contest.

The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012 and encourages farmers to push soybean yield limits. The contest provides farmers the opportunity to innovate and learn more about the latest input technology and management practices for continuing advances in agricultural production.