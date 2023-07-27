The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors held its annual meeting on May 15. At that meeting, board officers for the year beginning June 1 were elected.

Serving as president for the year is Bobbie Jo Allbaugh; vice president, Scott Brown; treasurer, Mark Walter; and Beckie T. Finch, executive director, was appointed as board secretary. Two new community members, Ann Meyer and Ashilyn Sunderman, were also elected to serve on the board this year.

Meyer, a Clarinda native, is a retired teacher, having taught in the Villisca Community School District for 18 years and the Clarinda Community School District for 18 years. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota with a major in English, minors in speech/theater, Latin and education.

While at the University of South Dakota, Meyer worked as a student secretary for German professor Erwin Behrendt, an interrogating officer at the Clarinda Prisoner of War Camp.

Later, Meyer earned her Masters of Education with an emphasis in learning styles from Northwest Missouri State University. Following her retirement in 2010, Meyer taught as an adjunct instructor at Iowa Western Community College – Clarinda campus for four years, served as a long-term substitute teacher at the Clarinda Treatment Complex and tutored many students throughout the years.

Locally, Meyer has volunteered to serve on a variety of community boards and committees including as a member of the Page County Extension Council, Nodaway Township clerk, Nodaway-Harlan Fire District secretary and as a member of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors.

“I look forward to being a part of the Clarinda Foundation Board and its efforts within the community,” Meyer said.

Outside of her professional and volunteer work, Meyer and her husband Arlen can be found on their family farm enjoying time with their four daughters and families, including eight grandchildren.

Also a Clarinda native, Sunderman is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Smith Vending Canteen. Sunderman completed her bachelor’s degree in business management at Northwest Missouri State University in 2011.

Following that, Sunderman joined her father, Rod Nester, then owner of the Smith Vending Canteen company, working in the business full time. Smith Vending Canteen currently has 40 employees and three branches in Iowa.

Sunderman has served on several local boards including Grandma’s House Daycare, Cardinal Gala, Clarinda Saddle Club, Clarinda Cowboy Church, Iowa Automatic Merchandising Association, and Emerging Leaders Network. In her free time, Sunderman enjoys spending time with her family, including husband, Josh Sunderman, and two children, Jade and Janae.

“We are thrilled to have Ann and Ashilyn serve on Clarinda Foundation’s Board of Directors. The community-centered experiences that they bring with them will help drive our philanthropic initiatives even further in the upcoming years,” Finch said.

For the 2023-24 service year, Meyer will serve on the Finance and Scholarship Committees and Sunderman will serve on the Activities and Grants Committees.