Activities offered by the Clarinda Community School District are still trying to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its meeting July 12, the district Board of Directors voted 3-1 in favor of increasing the student activity fee for PK-12 students by $10 to $45 for the 2023-2024 school years. Director Greg Jones cast the opposing vote.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the student activity fee for the district was $35. Two years ago, the fee was $30.

“I wish there was a way we could not put another burden on families. It’s not a huge burden, but it’s a charge,” Board President Darin Sunderman said. “The students are who we want to attend our activities.”

Nancy McKinnon, who serves as director of finance and board secretary for Clarinda, said approximately $10,000 in revenue is generated through activity fees in the district. That equates to sale of approximately 285 student activity tickets based on the $35 fee last year.

“I feel like we need to increase it because we’re paying officials more and more to get them here and that’s taking a toll on the activity fund,” McKinnon said.

This spring, the district approved the purchase of a new Scorevision outdoor scoreboard to be installed at Cardinal Field. The Clarinda Booster Club contributed to the purchase of the scoreboard and will receive the initial advertising revenue generated by the scoreboard.

“Right now, it will go to the Booster Club and then they will give us 25% to 50% of whatever comes in off that scoreboard. We are hoping to get that scoreboard paid off in three to five years,” Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

Since the scoreboard was paid for from the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund, McKinnon said the revenue received by the district will reimburse that account. Then, once it is paid off, the revenue will be directed to the activity fund.

Privia said the district is facing a deficit of approximately $20,000 in its activity fund at this time. Since official fees will only continue to rise, Privia said he is hopeful the advertising from the scoreboard would help the district even out the account balance in time.

“Theoretically, your activity fund should fund itself,” Privia said.

McKinnon said the activity fund is also supposed to be used to pay for safety equipment. However, approximately five years ago, the Iowa Legislature gave school district the ability to transfer money from the general fund to cover those expenses.

“We have never had to do that until last year when we were running low. I hate to say it, but I blame COVID for pulling down our activity funds. We haven’t recovered from that,” McKinnon said.

Along with approving the student activity fee, the board also approved the instructional fees paid by students in the school district. The instructional fees remained the same as last year with PK-6 students paying $30 and 7-12 students paying $50 for the upcoming year.

Later in the meeting, the board voted 3-0 to approve an agreement with Clarinda Regional Health Center to provide school nursing services for the school district during the 2023-2024 school year. Jones abstained from the vote since he is an employee at CRHC.

The cost of the agreement for the upcoming school year was $105,000. Last year, the district paid the hospital $100,000 to provide the nursing services.

An agreement was approved between Clarinda and Stanton to share a transportation director for the 2023-2024 school year. Richard Iske serves as the transportation director for Clarinda.

Under the terms of the sharing agreement, Iske will assist Stanton one day per week with state reporting and inspections. Both districts would receive sharing dollars from the state by entering into the agreement.

“I won’t have to drive up there once a week. It’ll just be taking care of paperwork at my office here, for the most part. But I will have to go up for inspections and some things the superintendent would like me to come up to work with them on,” Iske said.

The Clarinda High School Class of 2023 finished the year with a balance of $620.68 in its account. The account is used to help fund upcoming class activities like homecoming.

Since the Class of 2023 had not designated how the funds were to be used, the board approved distributing the money evenly between the graduating classes of 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 at Clarinda High School.

In other business Wednesday, the board set its top four legislative priorities for 2024 to be submitted to the Iowa Association of School Boards. The priorities set by the district focused on preschool education, special education, mental health issues and the supplemental state aid received by districts.

Student handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year were also approved during the meeting. Separate handbooks were approved for PK-6 students at Garfield Elementary and 7-12 students at Clarinda High School.

The Board of Directors also voted to cancel their meeting on July 26. As a result, the next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the McKinley Central Office.