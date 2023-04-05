A tour of the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum, located at 300 N. 16th St. in Clarinda, will serve as the April gathering of the Clarinda International Club.

Members are to meet at the museum at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, for the tour. Following the tour, the club will hold its annual business meeting in the boardroom at 1:40 p.m. No admission fee is required.

In recent years, the Clarinda International Club has had the pleasure of interacting with participants from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Peru, Wales, Sierra Leone, China and the United States.

Anyone with an interest in learning about other cultures, participating in fun outings and helping the club’s international friends adjust to life in the Midwest is welcomed. No membership is required.