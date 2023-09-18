A series of four open houses start today, Sept. 20, on the proposed $10.3 million general obligation bond issue for the Clarinda Community School District.

Voters from the school district will consider the bond issue when they go to the polls for the Nov. 7 election.

Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia updated the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors on the bond referendum during its meeting Sept. 13 at the McKinley Central Office in Clarinda.

Privia said the four open houses would be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Clarinda High School cafeteria. The dates for the open houses are Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 18 and Nov. 1.

SiteLogiQ, which was hired to assist the district in preparing for the bond issue, is also working on some new fliers explaining the project that will be mailed to residents of the district by early October. A video is also being developed to outline the need for passing the bond issue.

"We will be hitting that kind of hard and heavy, and trying to get the word out," Privia said.

During a special election on March 7, voters in the Clarinda Community School District were initially asked to authorize issuing $14 million in general obligation bonds. However, that bond issue was defeated as approximately 60% of the voters opposed the measure.

Since that time, officials with the school district have been working with SiteLogiQ to scale the size of the bond issue to make it more fiscally acceptable to voters. The original bond issue in March would have raised taxes in the school district by $4.04 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The new bond issue would cost $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Matt Trenkle and Geoff Miller of SiteLogiQ also met with the district Board of Directors Sept. 13 to review plans for a separate construction project the district is undertaking using Secure an Advanced Vision of Education funding. Formerly known as the statewide school infrastructure sales and service tax, the SAVE funding does not impact taxpayer debt. Clarinda is authorized to collect SAVE revenue until 2051.

Trenkle, a senior project manager handling the design phase of the SAVE project, said the project would include a classroom addition at Clarinda High School and upgrades to the electrical distribution system at the high school and elementary school buildings. Improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems of both buildings would also be part of the overall project.

Trenkle said the mechanical units at the elementary school were estimated to cost $850,000.

"We'll get a separate line item for that. Depending on the referendum vote and what the bids come in at, you can decide to keep that or remove that," Trenkle said.

Meanwhile, Trenkle said the heat pump project has been identified by the district as a priority item that needs to be addressed quickly. Therefore, the elementary school and high school heat pumps will be bid as separate projects.

"If the referendum passes and we get all of the heat pumps, which are sorely needed in the elementary school, then we would design all of those in the drawings and still get that work scheduled then for June 1," Trenkle said. "Even if it doesn't pass, presuming the bids aren't way over and we get bids that are reasonable, we should still be able to get at least a dozen heat pumps for installation next summer."

District Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour, however, feared more than 12 heat pumps would be needed by the summer 2024.

Miller, an implementation executive with SiteLogiQ, said the request for bids will be issued on Nov. 3 and contractors will have until Dec. 13 to submit their bids. Miller said he is hopeful having the bids due yet in 2023 will capture a good amount of interest as compared to waiting until 2024 when the contractors may have their schedules set for the year.

"Hopefully we're going to get some contractors in in May and do some mobilization, as we talked about, while school is in session to expedite the construction," Trenkle said.

The work for the SAVE project will be divided over two years — 2024 and 2025. This is intended to limit the amount of interruption during the school year and lock in lower prices, since contractors will not have to factor in the extra expense of working through the winter.

"You're not locked into any of the bids no matter what. So, you'll get line item numbers and prices for all the stuff. You can kind of pick and choose," Trenkle said.