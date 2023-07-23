The Clarinda Public Library Foundation recently announced the completion of the updates to the library's landscaping, made possible through generous donations and a grant from the Page County Community Foundation.

To mark this significant milestone, an open house ribbon cutting event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. in collaboration with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. The open house ribbon cutting will take place at the Lied Public Library, located at 100 East Garfield St. in Clarinda. All members of the community are invited to attend and share in the celebration of this milestone achievement.

The library's landscaping enhancements, funded by the Clarinda Public Library Foundation and the Page County Community Foundation grant, have transformed the library's surroundings into a vibrant and welcoming space for the community. The updates include the installation of a new bike rack and bike repair station to aid those patrons who choose alternative modes of transportation.

Furthermore, the handicapped parking area has been widened to ensure improved accessibility for all library visitors.

The open house ribbon cutting event promises to be an exciting occasion, bringing together community members, local dignitaries and library supporters. Representatives from the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce will be present to officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony and offer their congratulations to the library and its benefactors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the revitalized landscaping and experience the new amenities firsthand.

Light refreshments will be served during the event. The library staff and foundation members extend their sincere gratitude to all donors, the Page County Community Foundation and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce for their unwavering support throughout this project.