As a child, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill observed Decoration Day with his grandmother.

Hill shared those memories and the meaning behind the day with the crowd attending the annual Memorial Day program held Monday, May 29, at the Clarinda Cemetery. The program was presented by American Legion Sergy Post 98 of Clarinda.

"We are here today to honor our servicemen and women and to remember the sacrifices that they have made for duty, honor and country," Hill said.

Although Hill does not come from a family with a long tradition of military service, he said his grandmother still made sure the family celebrated Decoration Day, the observation that became Memorial Day.

"We would go out and pick flowers in the gardens and the peony bushes and so forth, and we would go to the cemeteries and place flowers on the graves of our friends and relatives," Hill said.

One year, Hill said he noticed some of the graves had small American flags placed on them. He asked his grandmother why the flags were placed there and learned they were for soldiers who had died during war.

"I thought, 'Wow, that's pretty neat,'" Hill said.

Decoration Day was started shortly after the Civil War in the southern states to honor the soldiers who died in the war, Hill said. In 1873, New York became the first state to designate Memorial Day as a legal holiday.

Then, in 1971, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act designating the final Monday of May as the day to commemorate Memorial Day.

Today, Hill and his family live near the Clarinda Cemetery. Each year they see members of the community visiting the cemetery to decorate the graves.

"It makes my heart happy that these people have come to remember their loved one and honor them -- not just the soldiers, but all their families," Hill said.

However, as citizens of the United States, Hill said people cannot lose sight of why Memorial Day was established.

"Memorial Day is a day when we should all come together to honor and remember our servicemen and women who have answered America's call and have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. It is also a day to remember the mothers, the fathers, the wives, the husbands, the sons and the daughters who have also suffered and sacrificed loss. It is a day for all Americans to stand up and say, 'Thank you. We remember you, and we are grateful to you,'" Hill said.

During the Memorial Day program, American Legion Sergy Post 98 dedicated five new United States flags to be added to the Avenue of Flags. This brought the total number of flags in the display at the Clarinda Cemetery to 280.

"Each veteran whom we honor today gave a portion of his life to serve our country by enlisting or answering his nation's call," said Steve Batten of Post 98. "Each one did so with honor, courage and determination to serve their country and do whatever was necessary to preserve, protect and defend our nation at all costs, which may include their lives if necessary. They all protected our freedoms that we still have today."

The five new flags were dedicated in memory of Leslie D. Brooke, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korea war era; Lyle M. Eden, U.S. Army, Korea; Kenneth L. Garrett, U.S. Air Force, Korea; Walter E. Pritchard, U.S. Army, Korea; and Glen J. Shum, U.S. Marine Corps, World War II.

Each flag was displayed next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the cemetery and designated by a white cross placed in front of them. Both the cross and flag were labeled with the name, branch of service and era served. The crosses were presented to the families of the veterans at the end of the Memorial Day program.

"After they all thankfully returned from wartime service, all of these men still continued to give back to our community with continued loyalty in different businesses that they were all involved with for many years," Batten said. "For all of what they did, this community will always be grateful to their families."

Jeana Moses provided the music for the program. She sang the national anthem and "America the Beautiful."