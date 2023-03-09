WEST DES MOINES — Clarinda native Kyle Auffert has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.

Auffert, vice president of finance for Hy-Vee, was named Hy-Vee’s Department Director of the Year for Administration at the company’s annual stockholders meeting in December.

Hy-Vee Chief Operating Officer Kevin Sherlock noted Auffert’s expertise and strong leadership skills as key reasons for his being named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.

“Kyle has played a crucial part in forecasting and analyzing our growth opportunities,” Sherlock said. “With Kyle’s help, we have been able to more accurately predict a new store’s performance, which helps us to better plan our growth. Kyle is always willing to take on the task and constantly works to improve accuracy.”

Auffert’s Hy-Vee career began in 2005 as a part-time courtesy clerk in Clarinda where he worked off and on during his school years. In 2011, Auffert completed an internship at the Hy-Vee corporate office in the equipment purchasing department and a second internship in 2012 in the internal auditing department.

Auffert worked as a supervisor of tax services for RSM US, LLP, before joining Hy-Vee officially as assistant director of financial reporting in 2017. In 2019, he was promoted to director of financial reporting, and was promoted to his current role as vice president of finance in 2022.

Auffert is a graduate of Clarinda High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and passed the CPA exam in 2014. He is married to Amanda and they have two children, Easton and Nolan.