Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Clarinda will be joining schools across the Midwest as members of the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, established the TeamMates Mentoring Program in 1991. Osborne felt athletes in his program could make an impact on middle school students in the Lincoln Public Schools.

Ashley Thompson, a School Based Interventionist with the Green Hills Area Education Association, attended a meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors June 28 to provide an overview of the program.

"The mission is to positively impact the world by inspiring students to reach their full potential through mentoring," Thompson said.

PK-6 Principal Lesley Ehlers said Clarinda had previously researched the TeamMates Mentoring Program prior to her joining the school district.

"That's been one of our goals, as an administrative team, and the teachers as well," Ehlers said. "We're excited about it. It's something that we have heard is a need. You know we have a lot of students who would benefit from some strong adult relationships. And we have a lot of people in our community that would be excellent role models and supports for our students. I think it's a win-win for us."

Ehlers said Clarinda plans to start small and steadily grow the program over time. To assist with that development, Ehlers said Thompson would serve as the program coordinator.

Thompson said there are 191 communities participating in the TeamMates Mentoring Program across the states of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota. Area school districts involved in the program include Glenwood, Hamburg, Stanton and Treynor.

Thompson said mentors for the program are safe and caring adults, age 18 or older, from a variety of backgrounds. She said reference and background checks would be completed to screen all mentor applicants.

"The mentees would be third grade through 12th grade. But, like Lesley said, we would start small," Thompson said. "So, we would do it with our third through sixth grade the first year. Then, once the sixth grade group rolls over to the seventh grade, we would roll it over to the other building."

Students may be nominated for program by parents or school members. Thompson said students may also nominate themselves. Regardless of how a student is nominated, Thompson said permission forms must also be completed by the parents.

The mentoring sessions would be held once a week and last 30 minutes. The sessions would be offered during the school day at times like recess or lunch so they do not interfere with core classes.

"Research shows students with a mentor are more likely to be engaged in the classroom, which leads to better grades, attendance and behavior," Thompson said.

Thompson said a board would also be formed to assist with overseeing the program in Clarinda. The board would be responsible for recruiting the mentors from the community, as well as conducting fundraising for the program.

Thompson said the first year of the program would be free. In the following years, she said the program would cost $1,000 and is normally paid with donations received from businesses in the community.

"That $1,000 is to help run those background checks to make sure those mentors we are getting have those background checks done," Thompson said.

Thompson said a list of people who would be interested in serving on the board has already been developed. She said there are 10 people on that list.

"I don't think anyone would ever argue that you can have too many role models in your life. Sometimes just hearing it from different person, or a different walk of life or a different perspective can bring a completely different meaning to the students," Director Scott Honeyman said.

Ehlers also informed the board the summer school program for the district would be concluding June 30. She said 56 students attended the program.

During the week of July 10-14, Clarinda will offer Camp Invention. Ehlers said 72 students are registered to attend the camp.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the transfer of $14,479.74 from the General Fund to the Student Activities Fund to cover expenditures during Fiscal Year 2023 related to protective and safety gear. The cost included recertification of football helmets used by players in Clarinda.

The purchase of 20 new lunch tables for the lunchroom at Garfield Elementary School was also approved during the meeting. The district received three bids for the tables and the low bid of $41,887.40 was accepted from School Outfitters.

Meal and milk prices were also set for the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday. The only change to the meal prices was the cost of an adult lunch was increased from $4.15 to $4.85 as required by the state. Milk prices will also remain the same for the new school year.

In other business, the board approved the new 2023-2024 handbooks for licensed and classified staff in the school district. The board also approved the sale of outdated technology equipment such as iPads and computers owned by the school district.