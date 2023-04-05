Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced the Clarinda location of Orscheln Farm & Home has begun its transition to Tractor Supply.

The Clarinda store is one of 81 Orscheln Farm & Home locations Tractor Supply acquired in October 2022. All will be converted to Tractor Supply by the end of this year.

“Orscheln Farm & Home has been a staple in the Clarinda community for many years, and we will carry on that commitment as we move forward as Tractor Supply,” said Frank Remillard, regional vice president at Tractor Supply. “While the store’s name and layout may change, our commitment to this community will not. We are excited to serve the Clarinda area, invest in local organizations and celebrate our shared passion for life out here.”

As part of the rebranding, customers will see new Tractor Supply signage, as well as the arrival of Tractor Supply’s exclusive brands, including Countyline, Ridgecut and 4health. Customers will also find an expanded assortment of products to further improve their ability to maintain their homes, land and animals.

All current Orscheln employees have been invited to join the Tractor Supply team.

The company also offers competitive salaries and an industry-leading benefits package. Those interested in a job are invited to learn more online at tractorsupply.jobs.

During this initial transition phase, customers can join Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club, which enables members to earn points with purchases at any Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply location. The program is free to join, and points can be redeemed for rewards, services and more.

Members also receive exclusive benefits and offers. More information is available at NeighborsClub.com. Orscheln’s Grow Rewards program will be discontinued.