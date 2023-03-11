Clarinda will hold its annual Citywide Cleanup Days on June 1-3 at Clarinda Municipal Airport - Schenck Field.

The Clarinda City Council approved the dates for the event during its meeting March 8.

Items will be collected from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 1-2 and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3. Residents of Clarinda will be able to drop off eligible items at the collection site, located west of the City Maintenance Shed at the airport.

"I do know June 3 is Cruzin' Clarinda, but we had it during Cruzin' Clarinda last year and it didn't affect anything," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

Over the years, televisions and computer monitors have been among the most popular items collected during the event. In 2021, a total of 12,200 pounds of TVs and computer monitors were collected.

Other items Clarinda residents will be able to dispose of during the Citywide Cleanup Days include furniture, appliances and other electronic equipment. However, the collection site will not accept such items as yard waste, fluorescent lights, household batteries, oil, cleaning chemicals, tires, paint and pesticides or herbicides.

Also Wednesday, the council adopted the Fiscal Year 2024 city budget. The new fiscal year starts July 1 and continues through June 30, 2024.

Prior to its adoption, a public hearing was held on the proposed budget. No comments were received during the hearing.

McClarnon said the new city budget features a levy rate of $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. During his initial budget proposal on Jan. 11, McClarnon said that levy rate would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Clarinda would see their property taxes increased by $53.09 for the year. Meanwhile, the owner of a $200,000 business in Clarinda would see their taxes drop by approximately $800 for the year.

The current levy rate is $16.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The levy increase is the first for Clarinda since 2007.

"That number (the $16.75 levy rate) will remain the same, but the rest of the budget numbers will change because of the law passed where they reduced the rollback on the residences," McClarnon said.

The law passed earlier this year by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds corrects an error made by the Iowa Department of Revenue in calculating the rollback rate for residential property in the state.

Initially, the rollback figure was set at 56.4919%. However, the new legislation changed the residential rollback to 54% for Fiscal Year 2024.

Despite the change to the rollback, McClarnon said the council could still approve the budget as presented. However, a corrected city budget would be completed in the future.

"We won't have to repost or reapprove anything because we're going to be going lower," McClarnon said.