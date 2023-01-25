Clarinda presents Backward Theatre

Clarinda High School will present its annual Backward Theatre at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the high school auditorium.

Backward Theatre features performances by the groups that have qualified for the Large Group State Speech Contest. The state competition for the southwest region will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at Waukee High School.

Clarinda had six groups qualify for the state contest during the District Large Group Speech Contest held Jan. 24. Those six groups will compete in five categories at the state contest.

The Readers Theatre group qualified for state with its performance of "The Lottery," written by Shirley Jackson. Members of the group are Jorja Brown, Lillian McCormick, Lilly Smith, Morgan Manes, Hannah Higgins, Sarah Tunnicliff, Taylor Rasmussen, Addison Eberly, Drake Riddle, Gaby Derry and Hunter Christensen.

Clarinda also qualified for state with its one act play "Check, Please," written by Jonathan Rand. Cast members for the one act play are Ethan Glidden, Riley Nothwehr, Addison Eberly, Keely Boltinghouse, Riddle, Forrest Eberly, Derry, Jasmine Osborne, John Morrison-Keller, John Schwab, Noelle Barley, Tatum Watkins, Erica VanFosson and Madison Smith.

The Musical Theatre group from Clarinda also qualified for state with its performance of "Shrek." The performers include Boltinghouse, Mataya Eighmy, Barley and Claire Nellis.

Kaitlyn Darrah advanced to the state competition with her Solo Mime performance of "The Rain."

Two Group Improvisation teams from Clarinda also advanced to the Large Group State Speech Contest. The first team consists of Christensen, Glidden and McCormick. The second team consists of Sean Hunter, Matt Marsh and Forrest Eberly.