The Clarinda Community School District is moving forward with plans to bond for $9.8 million from its Secure an Advanced Vision of Education funds to address critical facility needs in the district.

"What we're taking care of right now are the most critical items that have to be addressed. We still have the essential items that need to be looked at as we move forward," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

Members of the district Board of Directors confirmed their intent to proceed with the SAVE projects during a work session held April 17 at the McKinley Central Office with officials from SiteLogiQ. The SAVE project will cover improvements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the district as well as adding needed classroom space at the high school.

Privia said there would be no additional cost to the taxpayers for the district to complete the SAVE projects. The school district committed to the use of the SAVE funds prior to the bond referendum that was defeated by voters in March. The SAVE funds accounted for approximately one-third of the $27.1 million in funding that was needed for the projects included in the referendum.

"We are currently working with SiteLogiQ's design team on what those classrooms will look like and where they will be located. There will be six new classrooms with a common space for our middle school students," Privia said.

Although those discussions are still in the preliminary stages, Privia said the district is also exploring the construction of new administrative offices at the 7-12 building. By relocating the offices for the principal, activity director, two secretaries and the school nurse, Privia said the former office space could then be utilized by special education students rather than holding those classes in the library.

Privia said the school district is also in a listening and learning phase where information is being gathered about the failed bond issue. In order to collect that information, the district is asking community members to complete a post-bond survey.

Details and a link to the survey were posted on the district Facebook page. People may also access the survey by visiting qrco.de/ccsdpostbond23.

Once the results of the survey have been gathered, the Clarinda Community Engagement Team will evaluate those details and the needs of the district. Privia said the team will be looking for new members to assist with those efforts.

Currently, Privia said the Board of Directors is leaning toward presenting a revised referendum to voters in November as part of the general election.

Following the work session on Monday, the board also held a brief special meeting. During that meeting the board approved the contracts for administration and non-classified staff working in the district.