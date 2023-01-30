Clarinda procures part of construction project funding

Efforts moved forward to secure a portion of the funding necessary for an extensive construction project proposed in the Clarinda Community School District Jan. 25 as the Board of Directors approved issuing approximately $13 million in School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds.

Clarinda has also called for a special election to be held on March 7 asking voters to support issuing General Obligation bonds and creating a Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy to help fund the project. Passage of the VPPEL would require the support of 50% of the voters in the election. The bond issue requires a 60% approval rate.

Approval of the bond issue question would allow Clarinda to issue up to $14 million in General Obligation bonds for the construction project. The VPPEL would generate $4 million in funding to be applied to improvements to facilities in the school district. Collection of the VPPEL would start in Fiscal Year 2024 and continue for 10 years.

"This is separate from the bond issue. So we could end up with having this one and not having the bond issue passing," Director Paul Boysen said.

A public hearing was held Wednesday on the proposed issuance of the School Infrastructure Sales, Service and Use Tax Revenue Bonds. No objections were received during the public hearing.

Therefore, later in the meeting, the board approved a resolution to proceed with the issuance of the revenue bonds. These bonds will be used with sales tax revenue to "build, furnish and equip additions to the elementary school and the middle/high school, with related improvements; to improve, repair, remodel, furnish and equip the elementary school and middle/high school; and to improve the sites, including costs of issuance and a debt service reserve fund if required by the purchaser," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

Any bond funds remaining after the primary construction project in the district, Privia said, would be used for other school infrastructure needs as authorized by the district in its Revenue Purpose Statement.