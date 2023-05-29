Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

City and rural residents of Clarinda will all benefit from the purchase of an enhanced grass fire truck for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department.

Meeting May 24, the Clarinda City Council approved a request from Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams to purchase the new Ford F-550 fire truck.

The number of grass and brush fires the department responds to has grown significantly in recent years. However, Williams said the versatility of the new fire truck will also allow it to be used in many situations beyond just rural grass and brush fires.

"They enhance these trucks and put super single tires on them, which are 41-inch tires, to get clearance. What that does is it gives you the ability to carry more water," Williams said.

In addition, the truck will be equipped to carry fire foam. Protective plates will also be installed under the truck to allow the vehicle to safely access locations where the terrain is more rugged.

Last winter, Williams said the Clarinda Fire Department battled a house fire at the end of a secluded lane and the regular sized fire trucks could not access the location. As a result, Williams said the trucks had to be parked a mile away and hose lines extended over that distance to fight the blaze.

"This truck is going to help us out immensely to get to these tight spots the big truck won't get to. We can carry more water, we can put foam on it and we can get a bigger nozzle on there. It's going to be more for city use and not just a brush truck," Williams said. "It's kind of a hybrid truck. Not just a brush truck. In the city it can be used for car fires, trash fires and it can be used on quick attack house fires."

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said approximately two years ago the city issued General Obligation bonds for the purchase of large city fire truck. At the same time, the city also received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to assist with the purchase.

"Well, because we ended up getting the USDA grant, we've got $261,742.50 left in that account. What we can say with that is it's part of the GO bond issue, so we can buy fire equipment with that. But that's all we can buy with it because that was the original purpose," McClarnon said.

The cost of the new grass fire truck was $204,707. As a result, McClarnon said the money left in the bond account would pay for the new truck as well as some other fire equipment needs, including as air packs.

"It is definitely a need and we can't spend that money on anything else," McClarnon said.

Also Wednesday, the council approved the appointment of Tim Parrott to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. Parrott is an employee at Lisle Corporation and brings the total strength of the department to 26 members.

Parrott currently lives in New Market and is a member of the New Market Volunteer Fire Department. Williams said Parrott would move to Clarinda in the near future.

Earlier in the meeting, the council held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30. No oral or written comments were received during the hearing.

Therefore, the city council proceeded with approving a resolution authorizing the amendment. The amendment featured a $165,000 increase in revenues and an increase of $287,000 in expenditures for the year.

In other business, the council approved a request from Glenn Miller Birthplace Society President Marvin Negley to close the necessary streets around the downtown square on June 8 to be held as part of the Glenn Miller Festival. The festival will be held June 8-11 in Clarinda.

A request from Scott Davison to close the east side of the square on June 25 for a concert by the band High Road was also approved. Davison said the Page County Cattlemen's Association would be presenting a cookout prior to the Sunday concert.

A pay request of $19,828.58 from Omni Engineering for the improvement project on Glenn Miller Avenue was approved during the meeting. McClarnon said seeding related to the project has been completed and the total cost of the overlay project came in under budget.