A public hearing will be held Wednesday, March 8, by the Clarinda City Council regarding the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

The hearing was scheduled during a meeting of the council held Feb. 8 at Clarinda City Hall. City budgets for Fiscal Year 2024 start July 1 and must be submitted to the state of Iowa by March 31 for certification.

In his initial budget proposal presented to the council Jan. 11, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon asked the council to increase the total levy rate for the city by 25 cents to $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. This would be the first time Clarinda has raised its levy since 2007.

However, during a budget workshop held on Jan. 25, McClarnon informed the city council of an error that was made the by the Iowa Department of Revenue in calculating the rollback percentages. State legislation has been proposed to correct the error, he said.

"The Senate version of the bill did pass 49-0. So, I'm reasonably sure the House will end up passing it. I know they've been debating it this week, but nothing's happened yet," McClarnon said.

Originally, the rollback figure for residential property in Iowa for Fiscal Year 2024 was set at 56.4919%. However, the new legislation would reduce the residential rollback to 54% for the new fiscal year.

McClarnon said this would mean approximately $117,000 in lost revenue for the City of Clarinda for the upcoming fiscal year based on the $16.75 levy rate. In order to fully fund the proposed budget, McClarnon said the city would need to further raise the levy to $17.15 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

"I'm assuming you guys, probably, still don't really want to raise the levy any higher than the $16.75," McClarnon said. "I've got some ideas for cuts, so I'll just go ahead and proceed with those ideas."

Another public hearing related to the proposed city budget was held Wednesday. The hearing focused on the maximum property tax dollars the city could collect in Fiscal Year 20024.

No oral or written comments on the maximum property tax dollars to be collected were received during the hearing. Therefore, the council passed a resolution setting the maximum property tax dollars to be collected.

"I hate to say it, but this is probably for nothing because if they end up passing their proposed legislation on reducing the rollback, then we will be redoing this," McClarnon said.