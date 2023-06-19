Under the terms of a new 28E agreement between the Clarinda Community School District and the State of Iowa, the district will be allowed to use the facilities at the former Clarinda Academy through May 1, 2026.

During its meeting June 14, the district Board of Directors approved the agreement. The state of Iowa owns the Clarinda Academy real estate and the agreement will be administered by Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia and Clarinda Correctional Facility Warden Stephen Weis.

The agreement allows the school district to utilize the Clarinda Academy gymnasium, practice fields and parking lots for recreational purposes. The school district will not have to pay any usage or rental fees for its use of the facilities.

However, the district will reimburse the state on a monthly basis for any water used at the Clarinda Academy. The state agreed to pay the utility costs associated with operating the facilities.

"It's pretty similar to what we're already doing," Board President Darin Sunderman said.

The agreement may be terminated prior to the May 1, 2026, expiration date by mutual written agreement of the district and the state.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the renewal of a one year lease between the school district and Grandma's House Daycare for the use of a room at Garfield Elementary School. A rental fee of $20 per day will be paid to the district for use of the room before and after school for child care purposes.

In other business, the board approved the dairy, bakery and bread bids for the 2023-2034 school years. A quote from Savvas for $14,374.80 for a foreign language curriculum to be used by the school district was also approved.

"It's been a real long time since we've had any new materials in Spanish," Privia said.

The Board of Directors also entered into closed session Wednesday to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate. Director Trish Bergren did not participate in the closes session. No action was taken following the 40 minute discussion.