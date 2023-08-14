A new bond referendum for the Clarinda Community School District will be put before voters on Nov. 7 as part of the regular city and school election in Iowa.

Members of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors voted to move forward with the bond referendum during their meeting Aug. 9 at the McKinley Central Office. The board is asking voters to support a bond issue of slightly more than $11 million to address projects that are consider extreme necessities for the school district.

"We need everyone to vote to pass this bond issue to improve student achievements and our school system," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said following the meeting. "These necessities are not going away. It is imperative we pass this bond issue this time around and get started on these projects as soon as possible."

During a special election on March 7, voters in the Clarinda Community School District were asked to authorize issuing $14 million in general obligation bonds. However, the bond issue was defeated, as approximately 60% of the voters opposed the measure.

Privia said the original bond issue considered in March would have raised taxes in the school district by $4.04 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The new bond referendum to be considered in November has been scaled back and would only raise taxes $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Following the defeat of the bond issue in March, Privia said the board organized listening sessions in April and May to learn what voters liked and didn't like about the bond issue. Then, in June and July, the board reviewed the results of a community survey and input received from the Clarinda Community Engagement Team to prioritize the needs of the school district.

"We had a few new members join the engagement committee. Some of those members had backgrounds in banking and agriculture that provided us with some valuable perspectives. They felt a $2 bond issue was what people in our community can afford," Privia said.

In order for the bond issue to be passed in November, Privia said 60% of the voters would need to support the referendum.

Projects that would be funded by the bond issue include renovations to career and technical education, science and family consumer science facilities in the district. The media area and auditorium at Clarinda High School would also be renovated.

Secure entrances would also be created on the PK-3 and 4-6 sides of the elementary/middle school facility. Work would also be done to expand the parking lots at both the PK-6 and high school buildings.

The remainder of the bond issue would pay for a portion of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system improvements needed at both buildings. Privia said Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) funds would also be used to pay for the HVAC improvements.

Since the new bond issue is half the size of the original referendum presented in March, Privia said some projects were removed from the priority list. The eliminated projects included the creation of an early childhood center, renovations to the 1956 section of Garfield Elementary School where second and third grade classes are held, building a bus barn and creating new administrative offices at the elementary building.

Privia said the decision to hold the election on the bond issue in November was precipitated by recent action taken by the Iowa Legislature to eliminate the ability of school districts to call for special elections.

"We can only vote once a year now in November. If we waited another full year, the prices for these projects were projected to increase by $1.3 million based on current inflation rates," Privia said.