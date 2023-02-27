The Clarinda Education Association has notified the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors of its intent to enter into collective bargaining for a new master contract for the 2023-2024 school year.

A letter explaining the aim of the CEA was sent to the Board of Directors on Feb. 9. The letter suggests the two sides begin their negotiations in March since the Code of Iowa requires such negotiations to be completed by May 31.

During its meeting Feb. 22, the Board of Directors approved entering collective bargaining with the CEA.

“We’re just entering collective bargaining. We’re not saying we accept anything. We don’t even have the proposal yet,” Board President Darrin Sunderman said.

Serving on the negotiation team for the CEA will be Kim Williams, Anne Morrison, Michael Smith, Andy Harris and Amanda Vardaman. Consultant Sara Dressel will also participate in the process as needed.

“The first bargaining session will be an open meeting, and the association will be prepared to make its initial offer at that time,” the CEA stated in its letter.

An initial offer by the Board of Directors is also presented in an open meeting, but after the rest of the negotiation process is held in closed session.

“The association would be agreeable to having both open sessions on the same evening, with the second open session to follow directly after the first, to save time,” according to the letter.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the purchase of a new wrestling mat at a total cost of $16,037.76 from Resilite. The double-sided mat is 1.25 inches thick. The top side of the mat will feature the necessary mat markings and the school logo.

The Clarinda High School course selection guide for the 2023-2024 school year was also approved during the meeting. The guide outlines the courses to be offered by each department as well as the Clarinda High School graduation requirements.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of Kayla Ulven and Michael Hummel as assistant softball coaches for the 2022-2023 school year. The resignation of paraprofessional Deitrich Engstrand, effective Feb. 28, was also accepted.

The board also approved the first reading of seven policies included in an Iowa Association of School Boards Policy Primer.