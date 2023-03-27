A lease agreement between the Clarinda Community School District and Steinbeck and Sons for space in the former Shopko building was approved by the district Board of Directors during its meeting March 22 at the McKinley Central Office.

Based in Griswold, Steinbeck and Sons provides propane, fertilizer, corn and soybean seed services. The building is located at 1180 S. 16th St. in Clarinda.

"They're looking to expand into Clarinda. They would have loved to build a building, but they're just on a tight timeframe. I mean, spring is basically here, and they need a place to store soybeans and corn for seed. They will operate out of the north side of the Shopko building," Board President Darin Sunderman said.

The initial term of the lease is for four months and then there is an option to continue the lease on a monthly basis. A monthly rent of $1,500 was included in the agreement.

"If they need longer, and we haven't sold the building, we can just go one month at a time," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

The former Shopko store closed in April of 2019. The building was then purchased by the school district in the spring of 2020.

Initially, the school district intended to convert the building into the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center. The center was to house new technology and career education programs to be offered by the school district.

In January of 2022, the board hired Story Construction of Ames to serve as manger of the $1.2 million project. The next month, OPN Architects was hired to provide design services related to renovating the center to provide classrooms and other areas of instruction.

After the approval of the lease Wednesday, further discussion was held on the future of the building.

"Some of the initial intent behind it hasn't panned out how we would have hoped it would have," board member Scott Honeyman said. "As a board, I think it's important we come up with a decision on the future of the building sooner than later."

Board member Trish Bergren said the board decided to hold onto the building until the results of the March 7 bond issue were known in case the district needed the facility.

With the bond issue now over, board member Paul Boysen said he believed an appraisal needed to be completed on the building.

"At one of our meetings, I believe we wanted an appraisal and I think we all agreed it would go for sale," Privia said. "We actually did get a call on it yesterday."

Boysen said if the building was sold, he believed those funds should be reinvested in the building project proposed by the school district as part of the recent bond issue.

"I'm totally in favor of selling it, as long as we reinvest it back into our facilities and don't sit on it," board member Greg Jones said.