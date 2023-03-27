Negotiations on a new master contract between the Clarinda Community School District and Clarinda Education Association continued March 22 as the school district presented its initial proposal.

The school district proposed a one-year agreement with a 4.38% total package increase. This raise would add $937 to the base wage. The district also noted that new employees would start at step three of the wage schedule.

Members of the negotiation team for the CEA presented their initial proposal to the district on March 8. The CEA requested a 9.7% total package increase.

That request featured adding $3,350 to the base pay and bringing the annual wage to $40,825. The raise requested would also include base increases and step movement.

The two sides will now enter exempt session to continue the negotiations and discuss other details included in the proposal made by the CEA.

Earlier in the meeting, the board heard a presentation from Clarinda High School Activities Director Jake Lord regarding the purchase of a new outdoor scoreboard/video board display for Cardinal Field. Lord said the need for a new scoreboard arose after the existing scoreboard was not functional for three of home football games played by the Cardinals in the 2022 season.

"We did have Daktronics come out and replace a part this winter so that, hopefully, we can get through this track season with it being functional and able to be used. We do have four track meets that we host here, so if that was to go out, that would cause quite the disruption to those track meets," Lord said.

The existing scoreboard, Lord said, was purchased in 2014 for a price of $138,000. Lord said two bids were received for the new scoreboard.

Scorevision submitted a bid of $299,990 and Varsity Group submitted a bid of $245,578 for the scoreboard/video display board. Lord recommended the lower bid from Varsity Group.

"That is a Scorevision outdoor LED scoreboard. So, for those of you guys who don't know, Scorevision is what we have in our high school gym right now. It's definitely the first thing people mention when they walk into our gym. I feel like it's been a huge addition to our indoor facility," Lord said.

Initially, Lord said he was looking at a smaller scoreboard. However, during his discussions with Varsity Group, he said the board measuring 15-feet high by approximately 30-feet wide was proposed because it would be more visually appealing if the scoreboard was moved to the south end of the football field.

"The overall rationale for that would be that we are setting up for future improvements on the football field and the stadium," Superintendent Jeff Privia said. "That rim that people park on, they can't see the scoreboard. If we put it on the other end, they're going to be able to see it. Now, we're also not blasting our sound into all those houses. We're blasting it out the other direction."

Since the scoreboard would feature a video display, Lord said there are opportunities for the school district to sell advertisements to appear on the board. Last year, he said the advertisements on the indoor scoreboards generated $78,000 in revenue.

"They sell the board, too, but Scorevision really is software," Lord said. "So, like the displays we have in the gym, it's an LED display that the Scorevision software works with. Our Cardinal TV class does a ton on our indoor boards with creating graphics, commercials and things like that. So, this would allow us to do those same things in the spring and the fall."

Lord also informed the board that the Clarinda Booster Club has contributed $15,000 toward the purchase of a new scoreboard.

No action was taken on the purchase of a new scoreboard during the meeting to allow further research on the bids and the size of the scoreboard that would meet the needs of the school district.

Two bids were also received for a lock project to increase the security of the 7-12 building. The two bids were received from Walsh Door and Security and from Maryville Glass and Lock.

The board approved a bid not to exceed $65,653.10 received from Maryville Glass and Lock. Privia said the district would submit a request for $50,000 in reimbursement for the project through a FEMA grant.

Also Wednesday, the board set April 26 at 5 p.m. as the date and time for a public hearing on proposed 2023-2024 school calendar. The hearing will be held in the McKinley Central Office board room.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of Jane Mayer and Cathy DeAnda as assistant track coaches for the 2023 season. The board also hired four other staff members for the 2023-2024 school year: Kelly Jones, Team Leadership Coach, and Susan Law, Haley Becker and Maicy Darrah as elementary teachers.

The transfer of Johanna Black from elementary teacher to Title I Reading was also approved. The board also accepted the resignations of Jared Bevins, elementary teacher and high school wrestling coach, effective at the end of the school year; and Darah Gray, administrative assistant, effective March 31.

A preventive maintenance agreement with Access Elevator and Lifts Inc. (AEL) was also approved during the meeting. The maintenance agreement is related to the installation of an elevator at Clarinda High School earlier in the month.