Clarinda is starting a search for a new city clerk/treasurer.

During its meeting March 22 at the Clarinda Fire Station, the Clarinda City Council approved the job description for the position and authorized posting the job opening.

Currently, Gary McClarnon serves as both city manager and city clerk/treasurer. The two positions were combined in April of 2007 as a cost-savings measure by the city council.

"It was supposed to a temporary thing until we got out of financial trouble. Sixteen years later we're still at the same point," McClarnon said.

McClarnon said he has started contemplating his eventual retirement from the city and believed it would be wise for the city to return the city manager and city clerk/treasurer duties to two people.

"I think we need to start the wheels in motion of my exit strategy. I think this is a good first step to go ahead and reestablish that position," McClarnon said.

Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said the separation of the two positions was discussed during recent performance reviews the council held with McClarnon. The funding for the new position was also included in the new fiscal budget starting July 1.

"We have discussed this multiple times over the past several years that I have been on the council, both as a councilman and mayor. We need to separate these positions," Hill said.

McClarnon estimated it would take at least a year to fully train a new hire on the responsibilities associated with the position. He said, ultimately, the city would benefit from the separation of the duties because then two people would be familiar with the various activities associated with both jobs.

"There are just a lot of things I know nobody else knows other than me," McClarnon said. "I'm not going to do anything to hurt our budget. I am looking out for the future of Clarinda and the best interests of Clarinda. When I do decide to retire, I do not want to leave Clarinda in bad shape. I want things to flow smoothly and transparently."

Although the position is set to start July 1 with the new budget, McClarnon said he is currently short a staff member. Therefore, by starting now, he said those dollars may be able to be used to start the new employee sooner.

McClarnon said he would post the job opening internally. He would then conduct the interviews, but since the council has to approve the appointment to the position, he said members of the council could be involved in the interview process.

Also Tuesday, the council approved paying an invoice from Fine & Sons Home Builders for $78,600 for the Downtown Housing Grant. The grant is financing the development of two apartments above the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce office on the south side of the Clarinda square.

"With the payment of this invoice, then we will be at 60% complete on that. So, then I can at least request reimbursement from the state for the grant that was received for this," McClarnon said.

Hill said he has looked at the status of the project and was pleased with the progress being made.

"Everything seems to be in order and they are progressing. There wasn't anything that I saw that would be out of the ordinary," Hill said.

In other business, the council approved a resolution adopting the revised budget certification of city taxes for Fiscal Year 2024. The revised certification was required after the Iowa Legislature passed legislation to reduce the rollback amount in the state.

The new fiscal year starts July 1. McClarnon said despite the reduced rollback, the levy rate of $16.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation remained the same.

"We do not have to have another public hearing because we actually did not change the levy rate and the tax dollars is actually lower than what we had the public hearing on," McClarnon said.

In order to make up for the revenue lost by the reduced rollback, McClarnon said a proposed mezzanine project at the Clarinda Lied Center was removed from the budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams also invited the city council and audience members to tour the Clarinda Fire Station after the meeting.