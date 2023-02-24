Much like a high school athletes sign a national letter of intent to declare what school they will play for in college, Clarinda High School senior Rhyn Walters has signed an offer letter to work for AGRILAND FS in Clarinda after graduation.

A signing ceremony was held Feb. 24 at Clarinda High School. Among those joining Walters for the event were his parents, Kenna Herbert of Clarinda and Rod Walters of Villisca; Jake Bolton, AGRILAND FS Clarinda Location Manager; and Robert Meade, AGRILAND FS Senior Recruiter. Walters will start his full-time duties with the company in Clarinda in June.

Walters said the positive work environment at the Clarinda location created by Bolton contributed to his decision to join the organization as a full-time employee.

"He's just an overall really good boss. He's really helpful and isn't afraid to sit down and actually teach you new things," Walters said.

Rod Walters and Herbert said they were proud to see Walters make a commitment to join the company and start building a successful future.

"It's nice to see him going into something he enjoys. He's always wanted to farm," Rod Walters said.

"It's exciting to see him going forward with his future," Herbert said.

Walters was the second high school senior, and first in Iowa, to be honored with a signing ceremony by the company. The inaugural signing ceremony for AGRILAND FS was held at Jefferson C-123 High School in Conception Junction, Missouri, on Friday morning.

"We want to try to promote more students coming right out of high school to work for the organization. We think it's just as special to sign for a full-time job as it is to get a scholarship at a college because they have scholarship signings for sports. We see this as being just as important, if not more important, so we wanted to make sure we celebrated it," Meade said.

Growing up on an acreage, Walters raised show goats when he was young. He also spent his summers at his grandfather's farm in Gus assisting with growing crops and caring for cattle.

Walters joined the Brokaw FFA Chapter when he started attending Clarinda High School. Then, in October of 2022, he was hired by AGRILAND FS as a part-time employee.

"I have always like working with my hands in the outdoors," Walters said. "I had a couple of my buddies tell me about their part-time gig. So, I went and applied for that and that's what led me to this."

Meade said Walters showed an ability and willingness to learn on the job as a part-time employee, which were key factors in the company offering him a full-time position coming out of high school. Meade said Walters also proved he was a strong self-starter who takes pride in his work.

"That set him apart from others," Meade said. "We hope that other seniors and other high school students will look to us for internships and part-time jobs. We look forward to working with Clarinda High School in the future."

"We're excited to get Rhyn on board full-time. He's been a great asset from a part-time standpoint," Bolton said. "We want to grow this type of thing with other kids in our high school coming up in the future."

Meade said Walters will be entered into a training program to become a professional custom applicator for the company. This will involve applying agronomy products to corn and soybean fields as well as assisting in getting equipment ready for the next season. He will also obtain a commercial driver's license through the company.

"There are some mechanical skills and equipment operation skills. So, he'll do a variety of things around our facility. Then, we're hoping we can develop him to become a leader in our organization," Meade said.

"I could see myself being one of the lead custom applicator guys, hopefully, or at least one step behind the guy that we have now. I would like to learn everything in order advance in the corporation," Walters said.