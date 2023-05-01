An agreement has been reached between the Clarinda Community School District and the Stanton Community School District to share a Special Programs/Education Director for the 2023-2024 school year.

Under the terms of the sharing agreement, Superintendent Jeff Privia said the director would work in Clarinda four days per week and one day in Stanton. He said this would also allow both districts to receive sharing dollars and actually lower the current costs to the districts.

“Those sharing dollars, right now, are scheduled to be two extra students that we would each get to count. That could go as high as four. We’re just waiting to see if the governor signs that piece of legislation,” Privia said.

Along with entering into the sharing agreement, the board approved a 20% salary increase for the director position. Stanton will reimburse Clarinda $20,000 of the total cost of the position, which is the amount of the salary increase. Travel costs will be shared evenly between the two districts.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. A public hearing was held on the proposed calendar earlier in the meeting. No oral or written comments were received during the public hearing.

Based on the calendar, classes will start Wednesday, Aug. 23. Winter Break is scheduled from Dec. 25 through Jan. 3, 2024, with classes resuming Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Spring Break will be held on Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1. There will also be no school Tuesday, April 2, as a professional development day is scheduled.

The last day of the school year for seniors at Clarinda High School will be May 15, 2024, with graduation being held on Sunday, May 19, 204. The end of the school year for the other students is set for May 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, a public hearing was scheduled for May 24 regarding a proposed budget amendment to the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

During his Superintendent’s Report, Privia informed the board that he met with Shirley’s Realty of Maryville, Missouri, about the sale of the former Shopko building in Clarinda

“They have some good leads already. They have provided me with some comparables,” Privia said.

However, he said the realtor suggested not proceeding with an appraisal of the building because the value may not be as high as the district was initially thinking it would.

The board also approved the hiring of two new teachers for the 2023-2024 school year during the meeting. Those new teachers are elementary teacher Jacob Privia and 5-12 vocal teacher Zachary Evans.

The board also approved three transfers and accepted the resignation of three employees effective at the end of the current school year. Those resigning were 7-12 guidance counselor Sara Honnold, 5-12 vocal teacher Blair DeBolt and 9-12 science teacher Matt Ridge.

Conner Hanafan was transferred from 9-12 girls’ head basketball coach to 9-12 boys’ head basketball coach. Miranda Wilson was transferred from ninth grade volleyball coach to 7-8 assistant volleyball coach and from 7-8 assistant track coach to 7-8 head track coach.

In other business, the board approved a purchase agreement with LightBox Systems for $15,000 to provide fiber runs to the buildings in the district. The board also approved the purchase of two serving tables with breath guards and one four-well hot cart for $38,136.94 from Douglas Equipment. The tables and hot cart will be used in the K-6 kitchen.

Clarinda will also be offering its summer lunch program again this year. The program will be offered from June 1 through July 28. The lunch program will not be available July 3-5.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will then be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with all meals served in the K-6 commons.

A quote of $15,625 from Egan Supply Co. was also accepted for the resurfacing of the 4-6 gym floor.

The board also approved an overnight trip to Oklahoma City from May 2-5 for members of the Brokaw FFA soils evaluation team. The team will be competing in the National Land and Range Judging competition on May 4.

The purchase of janitorial supplies totaling $33,729.92 was approved, as were the final readings of a series of board policies.

A donation of $5,500 from the four banks in Clarinda was also accepted by the district. The donation will be applied to student nutrition accounts.