Several returning favorites and one new talent will be welcomed June 8-11 to Clarinda for the 46th Annual Glenn Miller Festival.

Sponsored by the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, the yearly musical festival pays tribute to Clarinda native and famed band leader Glenn Miller. After rising to the height of popularity in the Big Band Era, Miller enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces and entertained troops during World War II.

Miller rose to the rank of major during his military career. However, on Dec. 15, 1944, Miller was crossing the English Channel when his flight went missing. He was ultimately declared dead and no remains were recovered.

Held each year on the second weekend of June, the Glenn Miller Festival welcomes visitors and entertainers from around the world to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Miller and the music of the Big Band Era he was instrumental in popularizing.

This year, the schedule for the 46th Annual Glenn Miller Festival features performances by six bands. In addition, the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Music Scholarship Competition offers both instrumental and vocal divisions.

Judging for the scholarship competition will be held Thursday, June 8, at Clarinda High School. The instrumental contest starts at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by the vocal competition at 1 p.m. The event is open to high school seniors and college freshmen who intend to make music part of their careers.

Applications are accepted from across the country, and the top 10 finalists in each division are invited to Clarinda for the live judging on Thursday. The top three students in both the instrumental and vocal divisions will receive their scholarships and perform during the GMBS Stage Show at 9:30 a.m. June 9.

Along with the performances by the six scholarship winners, a Chesterfield radio show will be recreated by the GMNS Big Band. The band consists of members of the society that come together each year to play at the festival.

To help officially open the Glenn Miller Festival, a Kickoff Picnic will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Clarinda High School Commons.

A free outdoor concert will then be held at 8 p.m. on the downtown square in Clarinda. The concert will be presented by The St. Joseph Big Jazz Band of St. Joseph, Missouri. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Clarinda High School Auditorium.

Then, following the Stage Show on Friday morning, a full afternoon of entertainment is planned for fans attending the Glenn Miller Festival. The Hot Tomatoes return to the festival for a 1 p.m. concert in the high school auditorium. At 3:30 p.m., Gooch and His Las Vegas Big Band are back to entertain the festival faithful.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will present the first of its two concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the high school auditorium. The orchestra will then play the dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the high school gymnasium. A swing dance competition will also be held as part of the dance.

However, the fun starts early Saturday, June 10, as a Big Band Breakfast featuring the Northwest Missouri State University Jazz Ensemble from Maryville, Missouri, will be held at 7 a.m. at the Clarinda Fire Station.

Taking the stage at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the Clarinda High School Auditorium will be the Michael Lyon Jazz Orchestra. This is the first time the group as performed at the Festival.

Lyon is one of the Midwest's most popular vocalists for the timeless standards of the modern age. His classical training in opera and musical theater with some of the world's finest teachers helped him achieve a vocal mastery that in later years provided a smooth transition into the finest swing and jazz classics.

Next up at 3:30 p.m. Saturday is the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. Ron Ernst serves as the band leader and drummer of the orchestra based in Kansas City. The orchestra was formed in 2001 and performed at the Glenn Miller Festival in 2005.

A dinner will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Clarinda High School Commons. The dinner will lead into the dance at 7:30 p.m.

The Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A free museum day will also be offered from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.