Due to a series of questions that needed further clarification, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors has opted to delay entering into a realtor agreement with Shirley's Realty of Maryville, Missouri, regarding the sale of the former Shopko building.

The former Shopko store closed in April 2019. The building was then purchased by the school district in the spring of 2020.

Initially, the school district intended to convert the building into the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center. The center was to house new technology and career education programs to be offered by the school district.

Discussions were held by the Board of Directors about the realty agreement during a meeting of the board held May 10 at the McKinley Central Office. Following the discussion, the board agreed to take no action on the agreement until more information was gathered.

Director Greg Jones said his primary concern with the agreement is no term date is listed for when the agreement would end. He said when real estate, like a home, is sold, the agreement is for a designated length of time such as three months or six months.

"It's blank. So I don't know what our intentions are, but I don't think we want an open-ended realty agreement that we have to fight to get out of at some point," Jones said.

"I think that's a great point," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

In addition, Board President Darin Sunderman said there is a clause in the agreement that if the property is sold within 30 days of the end of the realty agreement, the company would still receive the commission for the sale.

"It's important to know when it's over in case that would happen," Sunderman said.

Director Paul Boysen said the length of the agreement should also apply to the multi-listing of the building rather than just the exclusive listing. He also said the board needs to clarify if there are any Missouri laws the company would need to follow that would be different from laws in Iowa.

"We need to have the potential buyer pool as large as we can get. It's going to be a tough sell, particularly in today's climate and environment," Boysen said.

In addition, Boysen said he had concerns with the covenants on the building related to Hy-Vee and McDonald's. Privia said he informed Shirley's Realty that those covenants would need to be researched.

"My opinion is this isn't something that we need to rush into. So, if it means the Facility Committee and Mr. Privia take the time to sit down and discuss through some of these points with our counsel and with the realtor ... that's something we probably need to do," Jones said.

Privia also informed the board during the meeting that he is working with SiteLogiQ on the final details for two listening sessions related to the March 7 special bond election held in Clarinda. Privia said the sessions are intended to allow the residents of the district to comment on the election and provide input on future projects undertaken in the district.

The first session was held May 16. A second session is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Clarinda High School.

The hiring of an additional assistant high school baseball coach and an additional assistant high school softball coach was authorized for the 2023 season during the meeting. There are 45 to 50 players out for the softball program this year and 40 to 45 players in the baseball program.

Also Wednesday, the board approved the hiring of one new teacher and four food service workers. Christine Davis was hired to serve as the Spanish teacher for the 2023-2024 school year. Kaitlynn Chesney, Angela Holmes, Rebecca Hull and Sarah Wennihan will join the food service department effective Aug. 22.

Transfers approved during the meeting include Frank Sefrit, from ninth grade boys' basketball coach to 9-12 boys' assistant basketball coach, and Logan Petersen, from 9-12 boys' assistant basketball coach to ninth grade boys' basketball coach. The two transfers are effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board also accepted the resignation of Logan Wood as weightlifting supervisor.

Two Clarinda students have qualified for the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland from June 11-16. An overnight stay was approved so Tatum Watkins and Treyton Schaapherder, as well as sponsor Linda Vanden Bosch, could attend the event.

In other business, the board approved the list of graduates for 2023. The first reading of a series of board policies provided by the Iowa Association of School Boards was also approved.

A service agreement with the Green Hills Area Education Association to provide e-rate service was approved by the board. Clarinda also entered into a 28E sharing contract with the Shenandoah Community School District for an English language learner (ELL) teacher.

The board also approved a bid of $12,736 from Advanced Radon LLC to provide radon mitigation services and tests at the McKinley Central Office.