As classes got underway Aug. 23 for the 2023-2024 school, 14 new staff members were welcomed to the Clarinda Community School District.

Joining the school district this year are Cheryl Beaver, Haley Becker, Maicy Darrah, Christine Davis, Zachary Evans, Kelly Jones, Susan Law, Darla Olinger, Jacob Privia, Becca Ridnour, Jaeden Scheller, Colby Sorensen, Dakota Woods and Tana Wymer.

Beaver is returning to Clarinda to resume her duties as the middle school/high school family consumer science teacher. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics education.

"I am looking forward to coming out of retirement to help teach part-time. I love being back with the students," Beaver said.

Becker is starting the first year of her teaching career in Clarinda as a preschool teacher. She just graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in early childhood education.

"I am looking forward to meeting my students and learning more from the teachers," Becker said.

Joining the district as a fourth grade teacher, Darrah is starting her career as an educator this year. She earned an Associate of Arts in K-12 education at Iowa Western Community College. Darrah then attended Northwest Missouri State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

"I am looking forward to starting my educational career as a teacher so that I can make a difference in students' lives, even if just a little bit," Darrah said.

Davis will be teaching exploratory Spanish, fifth/sixth grade, and Spanish I at Clarinda High School this year. She holds a bachelor's degree in health promotion with minors in Spanish and psychology. Davis is also in the process of earning a master's in teaching at Morningside.

Previously, Davis taught Spanish I and II for four years in Arizona. She also worked with the iJag program at Clarinda High School for two years.

"I am looking forward to getting my students immersed in my favorite subject when I was in school," Davis said.

A vocal music teacher, Evans will oversee the fifth and sixth grade general music program in Clarinda as well as the choir for grades 7-12. He will also serve as the show choir director.

Evans holds a bachelor's degree in music education from Hope College in Holland, Michigan. He previously served as the elementary music teacher at Burlington Notre Dame Schools in Burlington and the 7-12 choir director at North Butler Schools in Greene.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the people in this new community," Evans said.

Jones will serve as the K-6 instructional lead this year in Clarinda. She previously taught at Inman Elementary School in Red Oak.

Jones holds a degree in K-6 elementary education and a Masters of Arts in Education in reading and language arts.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the students and staff," Jones said.

Law joins Clarinda as a special education teacher. She has earned an A.A. in business administration; a B.S. in human resources; an alternate certificate in special education; a graduate certificate in autism spectrum disorder; and a MAS assessment in concentration in autism spectrum disorder.

Law has taught in the Maryville RII, North Nodaway R-III, West Nodaway R-I and South Page school districts.

"I am looking forward to all the new adventures being a Cardinal has to offer," Law said.

After teaching at Clarinda Academy for 25 years and at Red Oak Senior/Junior School for two years, Olinger is serving as the online at-risk coordinator and geometry in construction teacher in Clarinda.

Olinger received a bachelor's degree in physical education and health from Northwest Missouri State University. She also has endorsements in 5-12 general business and math. She also earned a master's in educational leadership.

"I am looking forward to meeting the students and staff. I am also excited to start two new programs and build them from the ground up," Olinger said.

Privia is serving the middle school physical education instructor. He will also be the assistant coach of the girls' 5-8 basketball program.

A 2022 graduate of Buena Vista University, Privia is certified in K-12 exercise science and health and taught physical education last year at Audubon High School.

"I am looking forward to getting to know the students and staff, and getting involved in the programs," Privia said.

Ridnour joins the Clarinda Community School District as a fifth grade teacher. She earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education and a master's degree in reading from Northwest Missouri State University.

Previously, Ridnour taught sixth grade math and science at Southwest Valley Middle School. She also spent eight years as a third grade teacher in the West Nodaway R-1 School District in Burlington Junction, Missouri.

"I am looking forward to building new relationships and being a Cardinal," Ridnour said.

Scheller joins Clarinda as the new 6-8 band director. She will also serve as the assistant high school band director. Scheller holds degrees from the University of Iowa in music education and clarinet performance.

"I am from the Des Moines area. I love to read, work on puzzles and embroider in my free time. I am looking forward to meeting all of my students," Scheller said.

Sorensen was hired as the PK-4 physical education instructor for Clarinda. He will also serve as the head coach of the boys' high school wrestling program.

A graduate of Atlantic High School, Sorensen holds bachelor's degrees in K-12 physical education and health education. Last year he taught K-6 physical education in Red Oak as well as serving as the assistant wrestling coach and junior high football coach.

"I am excited to get to know the people in the community, as well as in the district and learning the things that go with being a head coach," Sorensen said.

Woods will be teaching industrial technology as the high school and middle school levels. He previously served as a paraprofessional in St. Marys, Kansas.

"I am looking forward to interacting with the kids and seeing what ideas they can come up with," Woods said.

A sixth grade math teacher, Wymer holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She has also earned an elementary mathematics specialist certificate and a master's in mathematics.

"I am looking forward to joining a great, positive team in a larger district and teaching mathematics all day," Wymer said.