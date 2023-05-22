A wheelchair lift similar to the one used at Waubonsie Mental Health Center in Clarinda could be the answer to handicap accessibility concerns at the Page County annex building.

Page County Supervisor Judy Clark presented information she had gathered on the lift to the rest of the board during its meeting May 18. She said a Harmar Highlander wheelchair lift is being used by Waubonsie Mental Health Center to provide access to a meeting room in the basement of the facility.

"This seems like, maybe, the perfect answer for the annex," Clark said. "According to the information that came back, it looks like it's going to be less than $15,000 to do this. That's a heck of a lot better than $61,000," Clark said.

The $61,000 cost Clark was referencing was an estimate the board previously received for installing a wheelchair lift at the annex building. At that time, the board was considering the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the lift.

Clark recently attended a meeting at Waubonsie Mental Health Center and said the lift worked very smoothly. She said the lift would not only aid people in wheelchairs, but those with walkers.

"You just put the walker on it, get on it, you're lifted up and then you go outside," Clark said.

No action was taken Thursday on the purchase of the Harmar Highlander wheelchair lift. The board agreed further research was need on the installation costs for the lift.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a request from the Page County Conservation Department to purchase a backflow preventer to be installed at Rapp Park. Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said the device would cost $2,500.62 and be paid for from the reserve funds of the department.

Requests were also approved for the use of the courthouse grounds and restrooms for two upcoming community events. The Glenn Miller Festival will be using the restrooms for its outdoor concert at 8 p.m. June 8, while a Cowboy Church service and concert will be presented at 1 p.m. June 25.

However, Clark said both groups should be aware the county is working to resolve plumbing problems with the women's restroom. If there are still problems at the time of the events, Clark suggested having someone in the restroom during the activities to monitor the situation.