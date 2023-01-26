Clark receives Page County Supervisor appointment

Judy Clark of Clarinda is returning to public service as the newest member of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Clark was appointed as the District 3 Supervisor Jan. 26 and was administered the oath of office by Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen. Clark fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Chuck Morris from the Board of Supervisors, effective Jan. 4.

The term of office expires Dec. 31, 2024. District 3 of the Board of Supervisors consists primarily of the City of Clarinda.

"I felt the county needed my expertise and experience. I felt I could step in and help them out since they have two fairly new supervisors," Clark said of her decision to apply for the board appointment.

Clark was hired to work in the office of the Page County Auditor in 1983. She then served as Auditor from 1987 until her retirement in 2011.

"Things have changed over the years, but there are many things that have also remained the same. As Auditor, I sat in on the meetings of the Board of Supervisors and took minutes. I learned what the Supervisors do and what their duties included. I also helped the board with questions on different areas including the budget," Clark said.

Following the resignation of Morris, a committee consisting of Wellhausen, Page County Treasurer Angie Dow and Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias was tasked with making a decision on how to proceed with filling the board seat. Meeting on Jan. 9, the committee decided to fill the position by appointment rather than calling for a special election.

Residents of District 3 who were interested in the position were asked to submit a resume and cover letter to the committee by noon Jan. 24. Wellhausen said there were three applicants for the position. Joining Clark were J.D. Kennedy and Ron Richardson.

"We thought, overall, we had three really good candidates to choose from. We appreciated them stepping up and putting their names forward. All three of the candidates brought different strengths and ideas to the table," Wellhausen said.

Interviews with the three candidates were held Jan. 25. Afterward, the committee met and the decision to appoint Clark was made.

"We felt Judy's background as Auditor and her experience with the county would be really helpful," Wellhausen said. "Overall, we think things went well and we are excited to move forward."

Clark said her knowledge of the Page County budget is one of the strengths she will bring to the position. She said she is also committed to working with fellow Supervisors Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher to bring a sense of calm back to Page County.

"I look forward to trying to help Jacob and Todd keep the county on an even keel as we work through the issues before us. I want to do the best I can for Page County," Clark said.

Although an appointment has been made, Wellhausen said Page County residents still have an option to call for a special election to fill the vacancy. She said the public has 14 days from the date of the appointment, Jan. 26, to file a petition requesting a special election with the office of the Page County Auditor. The petition must contain at least 517 signatures.