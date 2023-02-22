Members of the Page County Conference Board met at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda to finalize the Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the office of the Page County Assessor.

The Conference board consists of the Page County Board of Supervisors, the mayors of the cities in Page County and a representative of each school board in the county. Each of the three entities has one vote.

Assessor Jason Renander presented his initial budget proposal to the Conference Board of Jan. 30. A public hearing on the budget proposal was then held during the meeting Tuesday. No comments were received during the public hearing.

Following the meeting, Renander said his budget proposal featured $448,992 in total expenditures for the new fiscal year. That is an increase from the $384,359 budget for expenditures in the current year.

Two key reasons for the increase in expenditures was the higher cost of health insurance and the funding necessary to hire a new employee for the office. Renander said the Assessor's Office traditionally operated with three employees until the last couple of years, when staffing was dropped to just he and the deputy assessor.

"We just wanted to make sure we're budgeted for it in case we want to go that direction," Renander said.

The budget also included a 3.85% salary increase for Renander, which is the same that has been proposed for the elected officials in Page County.

Typically, Renander said the budget for the Assessor's Office accounts for 1% to 2% of the total tax bill paid by a resident of Page County.

Renander said $377,407 in revenue is projected to be raised in Page County through taxes during Fiscal Year 2024, which starts July 1. He said the levy rate has been set at 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

However, an error was made by the Iowa Department of Revenue in calculating the rollback used by cities and counties to determine their tax revenue. Legislation is now being considered to lower the rollback amount in order to correct the error, but this would reduce the amount of taxes the cities and counties can collect.

"The tax rate could shift a little bit, but not much. If the legislation is passed, the rollback would be lowered and it would change the calculation on what is collected," Renander said.