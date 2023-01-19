Conservation Department aims to repair roads at Nodaway Valley Park

Improving the roadways at Nodaway Valley Park north of Clarinda will be one of the projects the Page County Conservations Department will be focusing on in 2023.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Jan. 17 to review the projects completed by the department in 2022 and outline the upgrades planned for 2023.

Unfortunately, Schwab said many of the projects scheduled for 2023 will be dependent on the water levels at the various parks in the county.

"The fishing docks we were planning on dredging, if we don't get more water, it's not going to happen," Schwab said.

Therefore, Schwab said the Conservation Department would be shifting its attention to upgrading the roads at Nodaway Valley Park. Schwab said the department is seeking grants to assist with road improvements, but he said that is challenging since the roads are not a traditional street or highway.

"Since we're not a public road that excludes us from a lot of grants. We're basically treated as a private driveway," Schwab said.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes questioned why the $70,900 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received by the Conservation Department was used for the boat ramp at Rapp Park Recreational Area rather than the Nodaway Valley Park roads.

Schwab said he initially requested the ARPA funds be used for the roads. However, at that time, he said that was not an accepted use of the funds.

In addition, when the road project at Nodaway Valley Park was initially put out for bid, only one contractor from Omaha, Nebraska, submitted a proposal. That bid came in between $1.6 million and $1.8 million for an asphalt overlay of approximately three miles of roads at the park.

"What they were bidding us in Omaha was six inches of asphalt and pretty much rebuilding everything," Schwab said.

Since that time, Schwab said a Conservation Department board member has spoken with a contractor that will be doing a road project in Essex. Based on that discussion, Schwab said it appeared the improvements to the park roads could be done for a fraction of that price.

"We wouldn't need more than a couple inches of asphalt. He said the road we have now wouldn't need to be torn up. It could just be patches and then put asphalt over it," Schwab said. "Pretty much what we do now is we spend $5,000 to $6,000 a year on cold patch and just try to get the bad spots."

During 2022, Schwab said the Conservation Department was able to raise nearly $20,000 through grants and private donations. A majority of those funds were used to purchase new playground equipment for Nodaway Valley Park and Pierce Creek Park that will be installed in March or April.

Schwab said improvements also continued to be made to the equestrian trails at Pierce Creek Park. In addition, work was done to level and resurface some of the camping spots at Pioneer Park last year.

At Ross Park, Schwab said a new shelter was constructed. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were used to assist with renovations to the boat ramp and shoreline at Rapp Park Recreational Area.

"Those were kind of our big, high dollar projects," Schwab said.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved retaining outside counsel to assist the county with the Commercial Wind Energy Conversion System application process. Page County Treasurer Angie Dow was also authorized to publish the semi-annual report for her department.

The board also approved the appointment of clerks and trustees for 13 of the 14 townships in Page County. The appointments for Harlan Township were tabled until people willing to serve in the necessary positions were identified.