Clarinda Regional Health Center is excited to announce it has started construction of its outdoor walking trail.

The trail will be approximately 1.25 miles in total length consisting of a concrete walking path to the east of the hospital’s main campus and an anticipated rock/mulch nature trail that will extend to the south and west of the hospital.

“The walking trail has been on our wish list for quite some time. With the expansion and remodel of the hospital currently underway, we decided this is the perfect time to focus on the trail,” Chuck Nordyke, CRHC Chief Executive Officer, said.

The trail will be available for the entire community to use and will feature 10 pieces of outdoor exercise equipment that will address all four areas of fitness: aerobic, muscle fitness, balance and flexibility, and core. Each piece of equipment will have instructional signage and a QR code with workout tutorials. The tutorials will be updated on a regular basis for rotating workouts.

The outdoor exercise equipment was partially funded by a grant through the Clarinda Foundation. Clarinda Regional Health Center is grateful for the work of the Clarinda Foundation and community pride and support that makes the grant cycle possible.

"It is amazing to see how much can be accomplished when individuals come together to show their passion and commitment to impactful projects in our community. If everyone helps a little, we can accomplish a lot," said Jennifer McCall, Director of Community Engagement and Grants.

Six pieces of artwork from Robert and Karen Duncan’s collection will also be featured on the walking trail. The art is from Mike Nesbit's FLOOD series and includes six large-scale panels that seem to hover in midair. The FLOOD artwork that will be featured had an initial location at the historical Standard Oil Building in downtown Omaha.

The walking trail will complement the CRHC campus nicely and will be another outlet for employees and community members to work towards a healthy lifestyle.